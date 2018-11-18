Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel

The incident happened at the Clarence Hotel in Dublin city centre.

A WOMAN IN her 20s is currently receiving treatment in hospital, after suffering serious injuries in a fall from a hotel window.

The incident happened at the Clarence Hotel in Dublin’s city centre on Monday 12 November, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

The woman remains in St James’s Hospital receiving treatment.

Gardaí arrested a woman in her 20s at the scene and she was detained Pearse St Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, before she was later released.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Clarence Hotel said: “The Clarence are assisting authorities with their enquiries and will make no further comment.”