This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country

Lina Tantash (44) was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court following her conviction.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 4:04 PM
46 minutes ago 4,134 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4354883
File photo - Lewes Crown Court
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File photo - Lewes Crown Court
File photo - Lewes Crown Court
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A WOMAN WHO orchestrated stalking campaigns against her former boyfriend and a woman she believed to be his new partner has been jailed for four years today in the UK. 

Lina Tantash (44) was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court following her conviction at a trial held at Brighton Magistrates Court in September. 

The court heard she called her ex-boyfriend hundreds of times on an almost daily basis for nearly a year and sent him numerous texts, telling him she was in Brighton and asking to meet him. 

The contact then became more abusive and culminated as she hired a private detective, tried to damage his career and turned up uninvited to his work party and threatened to kill him. 

Tanash also stalked a woman she believed was her ex-boyfriend’s new partner, sending her abusive emails, plaguing her with threatening calls at work and ordering substantial amounts of food to her workplace, in her name. 

“Lisa Tantash carried out an orchestrated campaign of stalking over a prolonged period of time, which had a massive impact on the lives of her victims,” Felicity Lineham from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. 

As a result of Tantash’s obsessive behaviour, her ex-boyfriend moved country and addresses to escape her and has had to change his contact details numerous times.
Tantash was relentless in trying to contact him, even offering money to people he worked with in exchange for his new number.

Lineham added that Tantash became obsessed that her former partner had started a new relationship and then “persistently targeted the woman in her workplace, making her life a misery”.

“Her behaviour was carefully planned to cause maximum distress but all the time she saw nothing wrong with what she was doing or the impact it was having on her victims,” she said. 

“We hope today’s sentencing allows both victims to move on with their lives.”

Tantash was convicted of two charges of stalking. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Indian police struggle to get body of American killed by arrow-shooting tribe
    29,247  69
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin's Courtsdesk is on a mission to take the pain out of getting legal data
    34  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton's brilliance earns him Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year award
    8,896  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This deadly app can help you suss out just how ethical your fave clothing brands are
    789  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Man pleads guilty to helping a criminal gang carry out a murder on a Dublin street
    Attacker apologises to screwdriver assault victim he left 'pouring blood' on Luas
    GARDAí
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick
    IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Arnold's hard-earned opportunity and more talking points as Schmidt names side to tackle USA
    Hughton dismisses link to vacant Ireland job but Big Sam declares his interest
    LEO VARADKAR
    DÃ¡il backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Dáil backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Taoiseach: 'Householders will have to pay more to fill their cars, for electricity and gas under carbon tax hikes'
    Brexit waltz moves on as May heads to Brussels for tea and Varadkar hopes Dáil sings from same hymn sheet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie