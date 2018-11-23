This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's not love, it's entitlement': 90% of women murdered in Ireland killed by someone they know

Murder is never a ‘crime of passion’, domestic homicide expert Dr Jane Monckton Smith explains.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 23 Nov 2018, 9:07 AM
1 hour ago 4,758 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355923
Image: Shutterstock/sdecoret
Image: Shutterstock/sdecoret

SEVEN WOMEN HAVE died in violent circumstances in Ireland this year, a report by Women’s Aid has found.

The charity is calling for an urgent review of domestic killings to help protect women and children and save lives following the publication of its ’Femicide Watch 2018′ report.

Women’s Aid says that without these reviews, agencies are unlikely to see the full pattern of male violence against women and children.

The report says that the vast majority of women murdered in Ireland are killed by a man they know, over half of women were killed by their current or former partner and 61% of women were killed in their own homes.

Since records began in 1996 225 women have died violently, with 16 children being killed alongside their mothers.

Domestic homicide expert Dr Jane Monckton Smith says that we need to change the way we talk about abuse and fatal violence by intimate partners.

“I’ve met a lot of wife killers and murder is never a ‘crime of passion’.  These murders are not about love, they’re about entitlement to a relationship, and a need to control that relationship. Murder is the ultimate expression of control,” she said.

The most repeated phrase uttered by these killers is ‘if I can’t have you no-one can’.  If we keep explaining these murders away as spontaneous crimes without looking into the trends, patterns and histories, we will remain in denial. But more importantly, we will be letting down both past and future victims – we just don’t know their names yet.

The director of Women’s Aid, Margaret Martin, says we must recognise the strong connection between the killing of women and domestic violence.

“The types of abuse and behaviour that precedes intimate partner Femicide, mirrors what we hear from women each day,” she said.

Last year the charity received over 21,000 contacts. Its 24-hour National Freephone Helpline answers 50 calls a day. The vast majority of these contacts were disclosures of abuse against women while more than 3,500 were disclosures of child abuse.

They recorded more than 750 disclosures where a man had choked, smothered, beaten or threatened to beat his partner with a weapon, 217 reports of assault during pregnancy and 600 instances where a man told a woman he will kill her, the children, a family member or himself.

Dr Monckton Smith will address a Women’s Aid seminar in Dublin today ahead of the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women. 

The family of Celine Cawley, killed in December 2008 and the new Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, will also address the gathering. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    64,515  12
    2
    		Tickets for Spice Girls in Croke Park have SOLD OUT as fans vent anger online
    59,038  66
    3
    		Irishman dies following incident outside New York bar
    56,697  24
    Fora
    1
    		A Mothercare Ireland boss liked retail tech startup ServiceDock so much he backed it
    234  0
    2
    		Dublin's Courtsdesk is on a mission to take the pain out of getting legal data
    129  0
    3
    		The Irish Fairy Door Company has bagged a million-euro investment to start its line of merch
    117  0
    The42
    1
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    40,034  44
    2
    		Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    28,625  77
    3
    		48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    27,404  48
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    14,282  1
    2
    		What's going to be THE Penneys scarf of the winter? We investigate
    10,451  3
    3
    		A movie based on a One Direction fanfiction is being criticised for how it portrays relationships
    6,923  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Patrick Nevin to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Patrick Nevin to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    GARDAí
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    IRELAND
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    LEO VARADKAR
    DÃ¡il backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Dáil backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Taoiseach: 'Householders will have to pay more to fill their cars, for electricity and gas under carbon tax hikes'
    Brexit waltz moves on as May heads to Brussels for tea and Varadkar hopes Dáil sings from same hymn sheet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie