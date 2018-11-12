This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

45 women-only posts to be created in third-level education to address gender imbalance

Mary Mitchell O’Connor said the positions will be for world-class academics and are not ‘easy jobs’.

By Órla Ryan Monday 12 Nov 2018, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 6,275 Views 48 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4335004

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to create 45 female-only senior academic roles within the higher education sector over the next three years.

The move is part of a wider plan which aims to increase the level of female representation in third-level education.

Research by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) highlights that in 2017 just over half (51%) of lecturers were female, while only 24% of professor posts were filled by women.

Speaking at the launch of the Gender Equality Action Plan for Higher Education Institutions 2018-2020 in Dublin today, Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor said these statistics have “kept me up at night” and she is determined to change them.

“Data analysis carried out by the Gender Equality Taskforce in the Action Plan shows that on present trends, if institutions continue with current practices, it could take more than 20 years to achieve 40% gender balance at professorial level. This would be an unacceptable scenario to which a decisive response is now imperative…

Today I firmly pin my colours to the mast, 40% of those at full professorial level in our public universities will be women by 2024.

Mitchell O’Connor said 15 female-only roles will be created per year for the next three years, with €0.8 million being spent on the plan in the first year, €2.4 million in the second year and up to €6 million the following year.

The junior minister said the first roles will likely be in place by September 2019 and will be in institutions which have proven their need for such positions. She said highly qualified women sometimes don’t make it through the interview stage for a job because of both conscious and unconscious bias.

‘Not easy jobs’ 

Mitchell O’Connor said she’s used to being criticised in her role but is committed to the plan as the lack of female representation at the highest level of third-level education is not good enough and gives the wrong impression to young women.

“They’re not ‘easy jobs’. These are for world-class academics but they’re gender-specific. 51% of lecturers are female and only 25% are getting to the top professorial level.

“It’s also a really bad message for our young people and our young girls coming in to these hallowed halls of education.

What does education mean? Opportunity. And yet here we are, telling these young girls once they come in the door of such universities, ‘Sorry, but you know what girls, senior academic women won’t get promoted in this institution.’

Legal challenges 

Mitchell O’Connor said she’s “not concerned” about potential legal challenges to the roles, noting she has taken “very strong legal advice” from the Attorney General and has examined relevant European case law, adding: “I’m sure that that advice is very robust and will stand up to legal challenges.”

As part of the plan, Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) will have to set “ambitious short, medium and long-term targets” (one, three and five years) in order to progress gender equality. They will also have to give the HEA an annual gender breakdown of staff and committees.

HEA block grant funding will be linked to an institution’s performance in addressing gender inequality, with Mitchell O’Connor saying that up to 10% of an institution’s core funding could be affected in what she called a “carrot and stick approach”.

Mixed feelings

Speaking at the launch, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said gender inequality is “deeply ingrained” in Irish society, and that misogyny is holding Ireland and the world back.

“We know that diversity and broad representation leads to better decision-making and a more productive environment and workforce.”

He said the government is “committed to equality between men and women”, citing gender pay gap legislation and the introduction of paid parental leave as examples of this.

Now we want to ensure we have a more effective and inclusive higher education sector. Female role models in positions of authority will encourage and inspire female students to aspire to holding the top jobs in their future workplace.

Varadkar said he’s aware some senior academics have “mixed feelings” about the introduction of female-only roles, admitting it is “quite a radical measure” but adding that it’s necessary to address such established gender imbalance.

The report notes that international experience has shown that achieving gender equality is “neither linear nor guaranteed, and the rate of improvement at senior levels in HEIs internationally is extremely slow”.

It states that countries which “have made considerable efforts to improve their gender equality still show significant under-representation of women at professor level” (eg in 2016: France, 24%; Germany, 23%; Switzerland, 21%; and in 2017: Norway, 29%).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore
    54,702  36
    2
    		Opinion: The Supermum myth needs to be exposed
    36,456  47
    3
    		An emotional evening for the President (punctuated by a nighttime dash to the Áras and back)
    30,414  36
    Fora
    1
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    352  0
    2
    		'I'm blind and employed - but I'm the minority. Here's how employers can change that'
    181  0
    3
    		Europe's air safety watchdog echoed US warnings about Boeing's Max planes
    177  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    44,637  28
    2
    		Analysis: Why James Ryan is already one of the first names on Ireland's team sheet
    31,424  27
    3
    		Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    27,263  61
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What Percent Alan Partridge Are You?
    5,325  8
    2
    		The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    4,096  2
    3
    		How Well Do You Know the Ins and Outs of the Kardashian/Jenner Dynasty?
    4,082  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man hospitalised after being beaten and stabbed in Drogheda
    Man hospitalised after being beaten and stabbed in Drogheda
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Suspicious device made safe after being found beside car in Drogheda
    DUBLIN
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    OPINION
    Luke Ming Flanagan: If we are heading for an EU army what does that mean for Irish neutrality?
    Luke Ming Flanagan: If we are heading for an EU army what does that mean for Irish neutrality?
    Opinion: The Supermum myth needs to be exposed
    '2 more weeks and he'd be back with other survivors with scarred lungs, stumped limbs or a shattered sanity'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie