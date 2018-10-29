Irish people up to the age of 35 will now be eligible for Australian working visa

THE AGE LIMIT for Irish people seeking an Australian working visa will increase by five years to 35 years of age, from 1 November onwards.

The move was announced this morning by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and his Australian counterpart David Coleman.

Coveney said the extension would help to improve relations between the two countries.

“The purpose of this programme is to promote cultural exchange and strengthen people-to-people links by creating opportunities for young people to travel,” he said.

This extension of the eligible age not only allows a more diverse group of people to avail of this scheme, but also helps to strengthen those links between our two countries even further.

Since the working holiday programme was established in 1975, it is estimated that more than 275,000 young Irish people have spent up to two years in Australia under the scheme.

Last year alone, 8,653 visas were issued to Irish citizens under the programme.