TODAY MARKS THE 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, bringing the fighting of World War One to an end after four long years.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, hostilities ceased as Germany agreed to sign the Armistice.

Events will take place throughout Europe – including Ireland – today to mark the anniversary and, with that in mind, here’s a quiz testing your knowledge of the conflict.