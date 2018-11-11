Irish War Memorial falls silent to mark the centenary of the end of World War One

COMMEMORATIONS MARKING THE end of World War One have taken place across Ireland today.

A moment’s silence was held this morning to recognise all those who died in the war. The First World War officially ended at 11am on 11 November 1918.

President elect Michael D Higgins spoke at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin this morning where he said that Irish people now have a greater understanding of our own part in the global conflict.

He told the gathered crowd: “For many years, there was an uncertainty, even a reticence, to recognise the human reality of the First World War, and those who fought and died in it. In our public history, the reticence was reflected by a form of official amnesia that left a blank space in our public memory.

“That has now changed, as citizens across our island have begun to discover a greater – and perhaps too long-delayed – insight into the experience of their grandparents, great-grandparents and neighbours. With this excavation of the past we have a far greater understanding of the motivation of those who enlisted in the war effort, and a better appreciation of the experience of the war, not only for those in uniform, but for civilians.”

Over 35,000 Irish soldiers died during the war. Over ten million in total died between 1914 to 1918.

Events are also taking place in Cork, Sligo, Kilkenny and Wicklow this morning as well as some smaller events dotted across the country.