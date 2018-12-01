This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World War Two veteran dies from injuries inflicted during robbery

98-year-old Peter Gouldstone was attacked in his home in London, beaten and left in a semi-conscious state.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 7:15 PM
Peter Gouldstone
Image: Metropolitan Police
Peter Gouldstone
Peter Gouldstone
Image: Metropolitan Police

A 98-YEAR old British World War Two veteran has died four weeks after he was attacked at his home in North London.

Peter Gouldstone, who suffered head injuries and extensive bruising to his body during the attack at his home in Enfield on 6 November, died last night in hospital, the Metropolitan Police have said. 

A 26-inch Panasonic television was stolen by the suspects, along with other personal possessions belonging to Mr Gouldstone, during the robbery. 

There have been no arrests yet but the MET have said that “a number of active enquiries are in hand.”

In a statement today, Det Insp Paul Ridley said: “We are all shocked and saddened by the news of Peter’s death. It is the worst news for his family and for all those who cared for and knew him.

“I urge anyone who has information, no matter how small a detail, to search their conscience and contact police without delay.”

“I would ask that Peter’s family are left alone to grieve and come to terms with their loss at this very difficult time.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

