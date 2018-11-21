This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This remote Brazilian school has been named the world's best new building

This year’s Royal Institute of British Architects prize goes to Children Village in Brazil.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,914 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4352320
Image: RIBA
Image: RIBA

A WOODEN SCHOOL complex on the edge of the rainforest in northern Brazil has been named the world’s best new building. 

Children Village, designed by Brazilian architects Aleph Zero and Rosenbaum scooped the Royal Institute of British Architects’ international prize for designing the school which provides boarding accommodation for children aged 13 to 18 at the Canuanã School. 

The school is one of forty run by the Bradesco Foundation, which provides education for children in rural communities across Brazil. 

The RIBA International prize is awarded every two years to a building that “exemplifies design excellence and architectural ambition, and delivers meaningful social impact”.

The architects say they worked closely with the children to identify their needs and desires for their school as they wanted to create an environment that could be “a home away from home”.

Replacing dormitories for 40 students, the new design provides rooms for six children in a more intimate environment. 

Children Village is organised into two identical complexes, one for girls and one for boys. Residences are centred around three large, open and well-shaded courtyards at ground level, where the dormitory accommodation is located.

CP-RAZ-ChildrenVillage-2047. High Res

fazenda canuanã Source: Leonardo Finotti via RIBA

fazenda canuanã Source: Leonardo Finotti via RIBA

fazenda canuanã Source: Leonardo Finotti

On the first floor, there are a number of communal spaces, ranging from reading spaces and television rooms to balconies and hammocks, where the children can relax and play.

The major challenge that the architects say they faced was the tropical summertime temperatures. 

To address this, the building was constructed with an overhanging canopy roof to provide shading and to create an intermediary space, between inside and out, with no need for air conditioning. 

The building is constructed with local resources and based on local techniques. Earth blocks handmade on site were used to construct the walls and latticework, chosen for their thermal, technical and aesthetic properties.

CP-RAZ-ChildrenVillage-0027. Low res (1) Source: RIBA

fazenda canuanã Source: Leonardo Finotti via RIBA

fazenda canuanã Source: Leonardo Finotti

Gustavo Utrabo and Pedro Duschenes, directors of Aleph Zero, said it had been a joy to see the children making the building their own.

“Kids will make their own play and have imagination to burn. We wanted to be prescriptive without being overbearing, to be supportive without being patronising, and to encourage growth and development without cosseting it.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    42,187  14
    2
    		US tourist killed by arrow-shooting Indian tribe
    39,705  87
    3
    		Appeal to find Irishman who has gone missing in Canada
    34,579  3
    Fora
    1
    		Excess heat from Amazon's giant data centre will be used to warm homes in Tallaght
    2,042  0
    2
    		Irish chefs will be asked to be more 'positive' with staff to dispel the Gordon Ramsay image
    278  0
    3
    		'My father gave the best advice - be comfortable with failure, otherwise you'll never take risks'
    218  0
    The42
    1
    		O'Neill and Keane part company with the FAI 'by mutual agreement'
    80,795  183
    2
    		Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    35,313  12
    3
    		World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    28,863  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This is what the critics are saying about Saoirse Ronan's new movie, Mary Queen of Scots
    7,771  2
    2
    		If Celine Dion can embrace gender neutral clothing, why can't mainstream brands do the same?
    5,833  0
    3
    		Azealia Banks said Kim is going to leave Kanye but won't reveal why in case 'Kris Jenner kills him' ...it's The Dredge
    5,068  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Court says students who posted video of classmate snorting sugar must be allowed back to school
    Court says students who posted video of classmate snorting sugar must be allowed back to school
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    NI report suggests banning public from rape trials and showing juries videos about stereotyping
    GARDAí
    Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    Man arrested and gun seized in crackdown on organised crime in Limerick
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    IRELAND
    The key stats and numbers through Martin O'Neill's reign as Ireland boss
    The key stats and numbers through Martin O'Neill's reign as Ireland boss
    Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    Growth of scrum-half depth in Murray's absence a major positive for Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie