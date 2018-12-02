This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I will never accept violence': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests

133 people were injured and a trail of destruction was left around the French capital yesterday.

By AFP Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 11:51 AM
Yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) protest against rising oil prices and living costs on the Champs Elysees in Paris
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

ONE PERSON HAS died after accident at ‘yellow vest’ roadblock near Arles in France.

It comes as French President Emmanuel Macron gets ready to hold a crisis meeting today after anti-government protests left 133 people injured and a trail of destruction in Paris yesterday.

Macron will return to Paris this morning after attending the G20 summit in Argentina and will meet the prime minister, interior minister and top security service officials at the presidential palace.

Figures released from the Paris police service showed that 412 people were arrested on Saturday during the worst clashes for years in the capital, with 378 still in custody.

A total of 133 had been injured, including 23 members of the security forces who battled rioters for most of the day in some of the most famous parts of the capital.

“I will never accept violence,” Macron told a news conference in Buenos Aires before flying home.

“No cause justifies that authorities are attacked, that businesses are plundered, that passers-by or journalists are threatened or that the Arc du Triomphe is defiled,” he said.

In a new incident on Sunday morning, a motorway pay booth was set on fire by arsonists in southern France near the city of Narbonne, a judicial source told AFP.

The main north-south motorway in eastern France, the A6, was also blocked by protesters near the city of Lyon on Sunday morning, its operator said.

Cars torched

The capital was calm, however, but as groups of workers moved around cleaning up the mess from the previous day, the scale of the destruction became clear.

Areas around the Champs-Elysees, the Louvre palace, the Opera or Place Vendome, featured smashed shop windows, broken glass and the occasional burned out car.

Dozens of cars were torched by the gangs of rioters, some of whom wore gas masks and ski goggles to lessen the effects of tear gas which was fired continually by police.

One person was left in a critical condition after protesters pulled down one of the huge iron gates of the Tuileries garden facing the Louvre museum, crushing several people.

Nearly 190 fires were put out and six buildings were set alight, the interior ministry said.

At the Arc de Triomphe, a monument to France’s war dead, graffiti had been daubed, saying: “The yellow vests will win.”

State of emergency

The movement has since morphed into a broad opposition front to Macron, a 40-year-old pro-business centrist elected in May 2017.

Violent anarchist and far-right groups have since infiltrated it and are thought to be behind Saturday’s clashes.

Macron faces a dilemma in how to respond to the “yellow vests”, not least because they are a grassroots movement with no formal leaders and a wide range of demands.

Some representatives have also insisted on public talks broadcast on TV.

Macron has so far refused to roll back taxes on fuel, which he says are needed to fund the country’s transition to a low-emission economy.

Interior Minister Castaner attributed the violence to “specialists in sowing conflict, specialists in destruction”.

He did not rule out imposing a state of emergency — a demand made by the police union Alliance — declaring: “Nothing is taboo for me. I am prepared to examine everything.”

AFP

