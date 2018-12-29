Port Tunnel closed in both directions by 'yellow vest' protesters

Protesters blocking the tunnel. Source: Screenshot via Yellow Vest Ireland/Facebook

DUBLIN’S PORT TUNNEL is currently closed in both directions due to a protest.

Demonstrators stood on the road, blocking access to the tunnel.

The action was part of a protest and march earlier this afternoon in Dublin city centre. The protest began at Custom House Quay, and protesters moved on to briefly block the the East-Link bridge.

The majority were yellow high visibility vests, similar to the French gilets jaunes movement.

The Yellow Vest Ireland movement describes itself as a “protest against the disproportionate burden of the government’s tax and reforms that are failing the working and middle class citizens of Ireland”.

The protest earlier in the city centre. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

In a Facebook live video streamed by a page calling itself the Irish Citizen Army, protesters could be seen walking through the Port Tunnel.

They then stood at one entrance, where protesters could be seen holding a “Yellow Vest movement Ireland” banner, an Irish flag, and a banner with details of ClimateChangeAgenda.com, a website with promotes chemtrail conspiracy theories.

There was a garda presence at the protest, with officers on bikes following the protest.

More details as we get them.