Port Tunnel closed in both directions by 'yellow vest' protesters

DUBLIN’S PORT TUNNEL is currently closed in both directions due to a protest.
Demonstrators stood on the road, blocking access to the tunnel.
The action was part of a protest and march earlier this afternoon in Dublin city centre. The protest began at Custom House Quay, and protesters moved on to briefly block the the East-Link bridge.
The majority were yellow high visibility vests, similar to the French gilets jaunes movement.
The Yellow Vest Ireland movement describes itself as a “protest against the disproportionate burden of the government’s tax and reforms that are failing the working and middle class citizens of Ireland”.
In a Facebook live video streamed by a page calling itself the Irish Citizen Army, protesters could be seen walking through the Port Tunnel.
They then stood at one entrance, where protesters could be seen holding a “Yellow Vest movement Ireland” banner, an Irish flag, and a banner with details of ClimateChangeAgenda.com, a website with promotes chemtrail conspiracy theories.
There was a garda presence at the protest, with officers on bikes following the protest.
More details as we get them.
