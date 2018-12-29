This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 December, 2018
Port Tunnel closed in both directions by 'yellow vest' protesters

Protesters met in Dublin city centre before marching to the Port Tunnel.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 4:13 PM
11 minutes ago 3,153 Views 10 Comments
PastedImage-15519 Protesters blocking the tunnel. Source: Screenshot via Yellow Vest Ireland/Facebook

DUBLIN’S PORT TUNNEL is currently closed in both directions due to a protest.

Demonstrators stood on the road, blocking access to the tunnel.

The action was part of a protest and march earlier this afternoon in Dublin city centre. The protest began at Custom House Quay, and protesters moved on to briefly block the the East-Link bridge.

The majority were yellow high visibility vests, similar to the French gilets jaunes movement.

The Yellow Vest Ireland movement describes itself as a “protest against the disproportionate burden of the government’s tax and reforms that are failing the working and middle class citizens of Ireland”.

4376 Yellow Vest_90561478 The protest earlier in the city centre. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

In a Facebook live video streamed by a page calling itself the Irish Citizen Army, protesters could be seen walking through the Port Tunnel.

They then stood at one entrance, where protesters could be seen holding a “Yellow Vest movement Ireland” banner, an Irish flag, and a banner with details of ClimateChangeAgenda.com, a website with promotes chemtrail conspiracy theories.

There was a garda presence at the protest, with officers on bikes following the protest.

More details as we get them.

