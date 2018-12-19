This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Yemeni mother granted leave to enter US to see dying two-year-old son

Abdullah Hassan, a US citizen like his father, suffers from a rare genetic brain condition and is on life support.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 9:10 AM
42 minutes ago 2,116 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4404192
File photo of protesters demonstrating against Trump's travel ban.
Image: Photo by Erik McGregor/Sipa USA
File photo of protesters demonstrating against Trump's travel ban.
File photo of protesters demonstrating against Trump's travel ban.
Image: Photo by Erik McGregor/Sipa USA

A MOTHER FROM Yemen was granted her wish to see her dying toddler one last time in the United States, which agreed to issue her a waiver from its ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries.

Two-year-old Abdullah Hassan, a US citizen like his father, suffers from a rare genetic brain condition and is on life support in a hospital in Oakland, California.

But his mother, Shaima Swileh, had been unable to join him due to President Donald Trump’s order barring visitors from six countries including Yemen.

After a tearful televised plea from the boy’s father prompted public outrage, the US embassy in Cairo issued a visa for Swileh, who has been living temporarily in Egypt.

She will arrive in San Francisco late today, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Muslim civil rights group that assisted the family.

“This is the happiest day of my life,” her husband, Ali Hassan, said in a statement.

“This will allow us to mourn with dignity.”

Hassan said he had been ready to take his son off life support last week after doctors said the case was terminal, with his wife only receiving automated replies when inquiring with US authorities on her visa application.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations launched a campaign that it said prompted 15,000 emails to elected officials as well as thousands of tweets.

Abdullah’s grandfather earlier told the San Francisco Chronicle that Swileh was crying every day as she wanted to see her son “one last time”.

“To hold him for at least a minute. She’s not going to see him forever,” he said.

Many more families affected

Representative Barbara Lee, a Democrat who represents Oakland and took up Swileh’s case, had described denying the mother a visa as a level of cruelty that “takes my breath away.”

She voiced relief at the waiver but added:

So many families are still torn apart by the heinous travel ban.

“We can’t stop until we end this un-American policy for good,” she wrote on Twitter.

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino voiced sympathy for the family in the “very sad case”.

But he said that visas are “decided on a case-by-case basis” in accordance with US laws.

The State Department is “ensuring the integrity and security of our country’s borders and at the same time making every effort to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States,” he told reporters.

These are not easy questions.

But such exceptions to Trump’s ban are exceedingly rare. The American Civil Liberties Union, which opposes Trump’s order, said that only two percent of applicants have been granted waivers.

Trump vowed during the 2016 campaign to ban all Muslims from entering the United States, despite constitutional protections of freedom of religion, after a mass shooting in California by a couple of Pakistani descent.

In an executive order that triggered chaos before court challenges and revisions, Trump blocked new visas to nearly all citizens of five Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen – as well as North Korea and some officials from Venezuela.

A divided Supreme Court in June upheld the ban, which it said was within the president’s powers.

 © AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It doesn't take very long for your balaclava to slip': Ructions in Dáil as Taoiseach and Doherty discuss Roscommon eviction
    77,860  249
    2
    		Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    49,928  146
    3
    		Saturn is losing its rings at the 'worst-case scenario' rate
    44,005  39
    Fora
    1
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    213  0
    2
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    183  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    76,992  166
    2
    		7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    46,730  88
    3
    		'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    41,279  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Finally, Idris Elba's brilliantly summed up why some people have an issue with #MeToo
    8,841  9
    2
    		Charlie and Ellie's blowout was the only mildly interesting thing about last night's Love Island reunion
    7,325  0
    3
    		Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham say they're not getting married because they're 'not a showmance'
    5,869  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Garda convicted of careless driving causing death of elderly woman
    GARDAí
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    'Beyond redemption': Appeal after defibrillator stolen from rural Limerick community
    Report on how an IRA armed robbery went drastically wrong set to criticise gardaí
    DUBLIN
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    COURT
    N7 workers who were treated &quot;appallingly&quot; by employers awarded more than â¬1m
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie