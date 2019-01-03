This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wreath laying ceremony to remember Japanese student killed in Dundalk knife attack

Yosuke Sasaki died on this day last year.

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 9:01 AM
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

A JAPANESE STUDENT who was killed in a knife attack last year in Dundalk will be remembered today at a wreath laying ceremony in the town.

Yosuke Sasaki (24) was killed and two others injured on Avenue Road after a man approached them carrying a number of knives.

Today’s wreath laying ceremony is being held this morning close to where the attack took place.

It will be followed by an anniversary mass in St. Patrick’s Cathedral Dundalk at 10am.

Organiser Ollie Morgan has invited management and staff of National Pen, where Yosuke Sasaki worked, and a representative from the Japanese Embassy to attend.

Mohamed Morei (19) was charged with the Japanese student’s murder after the attack.

His solicitor has raised ‘serious’ concerns about this client’s fitness to plead.

The accused had been receiving ongoing medical care in the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum in Dublin and was unfit to attend court on several occasions with doctors’ notes being furnished stating he was continuing to get treatment.

Contains reporting by Tom Tuite. Comments are closed due to legal proceedings.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
