Young Offenders, snow at the Zoo and festive flicks: Here's a look at RTÉ's Christmas schedule

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED its seasonal TV programming with The Young Offenders Christmas Special leading the schedule’s charge.

Following on from the hit 2016 film and the more recent TV series, the special will be scored by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Mrs Brown’s Boys is back with two more episodes on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve while Bridget & Eamon returns, too.

RTÉjr and RTÉ One are set to air a specially commissioned panto written by Karl Spain, The Greatest Show That Never Was, which features special guests, including Teresa Mannion and Rosemary Smith.

There will also be an Ireland’s Fittest Family celebrity special over Christmas in which celebrities – including actress Norma Sheehan – will be put through gruelling physical challenges.

The Zoo Winter Special – an hour-long episode – will go behind the scenes at Dublin Zoo to see what happens when keepers and animals are faced with the Beast from the East, the storm that hit Ireland earlier this year.

Celebrity Home of the Year takes viewers inside the homes of artist Robert Ballagh, broadcaster and entrepreneur Ramona Nicholas, writer John Boyne, meteorologist Jean Byrne and singer songwriter Eleanor McEvoy.

For those in search of a film to watch this festive season, The BFG, Star Wars: The Force Awakens as well as Christmas classics Home Alone, Love Actually and Miracle on 34th Street will hit Irish screens.

There’s also set to be Harry Potter and James Bond seasons.

Heading to Carrickstown? Expect Robbie to make a startling request to Carol in Fair City while Decco finds an unlikely ally on his first Christmas without Kerri-Ann.

Carols from the Castle sees Mary Kennedy present an evening of festive music while a documentary telling the story behind the 1982 making of Thin Lizzy’s Old Town forms part of this year’s festive schedule.

Documentaries this year include Life after the Rising as well as Pope Francis in Ireland: Behind the Scenes.

The national broadcaster pays tribute in Chester Beatty– Honorary Irishman as 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the death of the man responsible for the finest private collection of manuscripts belonging to the state.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2018 will air live over Christmas while Players of the Faithful tells the tale of the 1982 Offaly football team that shocked the country by beating favourites Kerry in the All-Ireland final.

Donal Skehan, among others, will be cooking.