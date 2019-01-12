This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

We tracked the progress of these Young Scientist projects - here's how they got on

More 4,200 students entered the competition this year.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 7:30 AM
47 minutes ago 1,526 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4434972

TODAY IS THE final day of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

More 4,200 students entered the competition this year – 60% of which were female, and there was the highest-ever number of entries from DEIS schools.

Before the competition began, we spoke to some entrants as they put the finishing touching to their projects before Christmas. We caught up with them at the show this week to see the finished product.

Powering education in refugee camps

Anna O’Connor (17) from St Angela’s College in Cork wanted to tackle a project that could really help people.

She developed a low-cost device to improve access to educational aids in refugee camps and third-world countries.

It has a tiny, simple computer, on to which videos can be loaded. It’s powered by a lead alarm battery, along with some other simple electronics.

RS110

Here’s how it looks, and how basic is in inside:

RS`10

Anna hopes to continue engaging with charities with the aim of device being used in a real-world scenario.

Battling the Fall Armyworm

photo5892999845612990308 The bottle to trap the worms.

This is a simple project with a big aim. Three students from Desmond College in Limerick have developed a device to help combat the fall armyworm, an invasive species causing significant damage to crops in parts of Africa.

Shane Baguio , Joanne Lai and Marcelina Krzywdzinska made two devices, one which is low cost and another which is pretty much no cost.

Both are based around plastic bottles, which when filled with mature leaves, trap the insects at the bottom of the plant. One includes a light to further attract the insects.

One important change has been implemented since we last spoke to them – instead of using batteries for the lights, they’re using a low-cost solar charger, further cutting down the cost.

photo5892999845612990309 The solar charger. Source: TheJournal.ie

Cleaning the kitchen

Ellie Cunnenn (14) from Coláiste Chiaráin in Limerick set out to find which kitchen surface stays free of bacteria the longest after being cleaned.

She was inspired to research this after a visit to hospital. This is where her research was originally going to focus before discovering that hospitals are very particularly about what surfaces are installed, based on their ability to resist the growth of bacteria.

photo5892999845612990311 Ellie Cunnenn at her stall.

Her initial findings have held true to the end: Granite surfaces were ‘definitely’ the best at resisting microbial growth, Ellie said. She believes this is because they are often sealed to prevent stains and other damage – this is something which needs to be replaced periodically.

However, granite can be expensive – Ellie said she’d likely opt for a ceramic gloss finish instead.

One unexpected finding from the study was the presence of the dangerous staphylococcus aureus bacteria. This is the ‘SA’ part of superbug MRSA, although the strain found in Ellie’s experience isn’t necessarily resistant to antibiotics.

Stopping toys from being hacked

Amy Fallon and Andrea Whyte from Athlone Community College built a device to spot if a smart toy is being hacked.

It was centred around machine learning and artificial neural networks – essentially allowing a computer work like a brain. It learned the normal behaviour on the toy, and could learn what to flag as suspicious behaviour.

They used what’s known as an auto-encoder to speed up this learning process – something vital as it’s possible for a brand new toy to be hacked, and parents must be able to make sure the toy is safe as soon as possible – and they are now certain it works and could be used in a real-life situation.

They’ve also turned it into a physical device, with lights to indicate the risk level.

73eaf1e8-49cd-4e11-b613-eb443d26e05b

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive
    81,670  82
    2
    		'They were going to shoot me and sell my fiancée as a sex slave': Irish couple robbed on holiday from hell
    60,408  72
    3
    		Tributes paid to PE teacher killed in Donegal crash
    60,591  13
    Fora
    1
    		'The stench of GamerCon harmed us. We still get complaints about it and we weren't even involved'
    1,011  0
    2
    		A threat to 350 jobs and 'unconstitutional' – here's Viagogo's legal memo to the State about tout laws
    35  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Gloucester v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    77,484  56
    2
    		Sensational Joey Carbery guides Munster to superb five-try win in Gloucester
    48,145  129
    3
    		Good news for fans as Munster's European pool decider set for free-to-air TV
    32,168  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cara Delevingne lost 50,000 Instagram followers after sharing her thoughts on Surviving R Kelly
    10,744  3
    2
    		The public is desperate for an update on Cian and Delia after their episode of First Dates
    8,701  0
    3
    		Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have added a new squad member... it's The Dredge
    6,914  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    HSE
    Nurses and midwives are striking this month. Here's how much they get paid
    Nurses and midwives are striking this month. Here's how much they get paid
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    GARDAí
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    DUBLIN
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie