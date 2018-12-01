This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail fares will change from today

NTA fare revisions mean that Luas fares are being brought in line with Dublin Bus fares.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,522 Views 4 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PRICE CHANGES ON Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Luas kick in today – so you may see an increase – or a decrease – if you’re heading out Christmas shopping this morning. 

The revised fares were announced earlier this year by the National Transport Authority across all three public transport modes and are as follows:

For passengers travelling on Dublin Bus and the recently launched Go Ahead routes – four more of which come into effect from Sunday - the current €2.60 Leap fare for over 13 stages will drop to €2.50.

The €2.15 Leap fare for journeys of 4-13 stages will increase to €2.25 while the €1.50 Leap fare will increase to €1.55.

The Xpresso Leap fare will increase from €2.90 to €3. The €3.30 cash fare (over 13 stages) remains the same.

However, the €2.10 cash fare will increase to €2.15 (1-3 stages) while the €2.85 cash fare (4-13 stages) will increase to €3.

The Xpresso cash fare will increase from €3.65 to €3.80.

Child cash and Leap fares – stages 1-7 and over 7 stages – are both being brought in line with each other under today’s changes. Both Leap fares will now cost €1 while both cash fares will cost €1.30.

For Luas commuters, peak and off-peak fares will merge resulting in one set of fares. The NTA is also withdrawing the city centre off-peak €1 Luas fare.

Monthly Luas tickets will increase from €110 to €121 while annual tickets will increase from €1,100 to €1,210.

Short Hop Zone fares for Iarnród Eireann services will be adjusted and most intercity express single fares will drop by 5%.

Today’s changes form part of the NTA’s moves towards two main Leap fares under its BusConnects programme. 

These two main fares – for short journeys and for travel across 90 minutes – are aimed at simplifying the transport network, the authority has said. 

For Irish Rail commuters, Short Hop Zone fares will be adjusted, with most intercity express single fares dropping by 5%.

A new zone 1 fare for Dublin rail commuters comes into effect covering distances of less than 4km. Adult Leap single fares will drop from €1.81 to €1.70.

In zone 2, some fares will increase while those on longer trips will stay the same or drop in price. An adult Leap single fare will rise from €1.81 to €2.10, covering a journey of up to 8km. 

There is no change to school child fares.

More information on the fare increases can be found on Irish Rail’s website

