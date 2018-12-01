Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail fares will change from today

PRICE CHANGES ON Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Luas kick in today – so you may see an increase – or a decrease – if you’re heading out Christmas shopping this morning.

The revised fares were announced earlier this year by the National Transport Authority across all three public transport modes and are as follows:

For passengers travelling on Dublin Bus and the recently launched Go Ahead routes – four more of which come into effect from Sunday - the current €2.60 Leap fare for over 13 stages will drop to €2.50.

The €2.15 Leap fare for journeys of 4-13 stages will increase to €2.25 while the €1.50 Leap fare will increase to €1.55.

The Xpresso Leap fare will increase from €2.90 to €3. The €3.30 cash fare (over 13 stages) remains the same.

However, the €2.10 cash fare will increase to €2.15 (1-3 stages) while the €2.85 cash fare (4-13 stages) will increase to €3.

The Xpresso cash fare will increase from €3.65 to €3.80.

Child cash and Leap fares – stages 1-7 and over 7 stages – are both being brought in line with each other under today’s changes. Both Leap fares will now cost €1 while both cash fares will cost €1.30.

For Luas commuters, peak and off-peak fares will merge resulting in one set of fares. The NTA is also withdrawing the city centre off-peak €1 Luas fare.

Monthly Luas tickets will increase from €110 to €121 while annual tickets will increase from €1,100 to €1,210.

Short Hop Zone fares for Iarnród Eireann services will be adjusted and most intercity express single fares will drop by 5%.

Today’s changes form part of the NTA’s moves towards two main Leap fares under its BusConnects programme.

These two main fares – for short journeys and for travel across 90 minutes – are aimed at simplifying the transport network, the authority has said.

A new zone 1 fare for Dublin rail commuters comes into effect covering distances of less than 4km. Adult Leap single fares will drop from €1.81 to €1.70.

In zone 2, some fares will increase while those on longer trips will stay the same or drop in price. An adult Leap single fare will rise from €1.81 to €2.10, covering a journey of up to 8km.

There is no change to school child fares.

More information on the fare increases can be found on Irish Rail’s website.