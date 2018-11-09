This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Are you getting the recommended 2.5 hours of exercise each week?

Adults between the age of 18 to 64 are supposed to get 150 minutes of physical activity each week.

By Aisling O'Rourke Friday 9 Nov 2018, 9:19 AM
1 hour ago 7,147 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4331045
Runners cross over James Joyce bridge in the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Runners cross over James Joyce bridge in the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon.
Runners cross over James Joyce bridge in the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE LATEST GROWING Up in Ireland study released this week revealed that Irish nine-year olds are not exercising enough. 

The survey shows just one in four nine-year olds get the recommended one hour of physical activity.

So today we’re focusing on adults. The World Health Organisation guidelines show everyone between the age of 18 and 64 should do “at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week”. 

We’re asking: Do you get manage to fit in 2.5 hours of exercise each week?


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    88,847  150
    2
    		Cockroaches, blood spillages, filthy kitchens: Seven food businesses closed last month
    57,190  26
    3
    		Wind and rain warnings issued for several counties
    56,041  13
    Fora
    1
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    426  0
    2
    		WeWork won't turn to other Irish cities until it has conquered Dublin
    196  0
    3
    		'My twins came nine weeks early - I was checking emails on my phone by an incubator'
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		It's official! Goal-hungry Ireland striker Roche's move to Serie A fully confirmed
    36,419  22
    2
    		Kearney and Ringrose out injured as Schmidt names Ireland team for Argentina
    34,311  137
    3
    		Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    29,069  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's just one reason why the uniform on last night's Apprentice caused such uproar
    7,257  5
    2
    		Poll: What do you think is an acceptable age gap in a relationship?
    6,243  10
    3
    		Are you experiencing 'eyeshadow palette fatigue'?
    4,339  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    COURTS
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    HIGH COURT
    Harris on the defensive after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Harris on the defensive after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find girl missing from Co Kildare
    Appeal to find girl missing from Co Kildare
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    13 people arrested in investigations into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie