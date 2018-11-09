Poll: Are you getting the recommended 2.5 hours of exercise each week?

Runners cross over James Joyce bridge in the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon.

Runners cross over James Joyce bridge in the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon.

THE LATEST GROWING Up in Ireland study released this week revealed that Irish nine-year olds are not exercising enough.

The survey shows just one in four nine-year olds get the recommended one hour of physical activity.

So today we’re focusing on adults. The World Health Organisation guidelines show everyone between the age of 18 and 64 should do “at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week”.

We’re asking: Do you get manage to fit in 2.5 hours of exercise each week?

