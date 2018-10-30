This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old

Zebin Zheng was last seen at around 10am on Saturday, 27 October, in Templeogue, Dublin 6.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 10:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,805 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4314105
Zebin Zheng
Image: Garda Press Office
Zebin Zheng
Zebin Zheng
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy. 

Zebin Zheng was last seen at around 10am on Saturday, 27 October, in Templeogue, Dublin 6. 

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slim build, with black hair and dark brown eyes. 

When last seen he was wearing a khaki jacket with no hood, blue jeans, a black t-shirt and black Nike runners. 

Anyone who has seen Zebin or who can assist in locating him are asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

