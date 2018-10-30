Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy.

Zebin Zheng was last seen at around 10am on Saturday, 27 October, in Templeogue, Dublin 6.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slim build, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a khaki jacket with no hood, blue jeans, a black t-shirt and black Nike runners.

Anyone who has seen Zebin or who can assist in locating him are asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.