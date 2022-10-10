Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 6°C Monday 10 October 2022
Austin Stacks county winning boss set to become the new Kerry minor manager

Wayne Quillinan is set to succeed James Costello.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 10 Oct 2022, 8:26 AM
1 hour ago 2,819 Views 0 Comments
Wayne Quillinan
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Wayne Quillinan
Wayne Quillinan
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WAYNE QUILLINAN IS set to be named as the new Kerry minor football manager tonight.

Quillinan impressed last year in steering his club Austin Stacks to the Kerry senior football title with a final win over Tralee rivals Kerins O’Rahilly’s.

He is in line to succeed James Costello in the Kerry minor hotseat and will be given a two-year term.

In addition to lifting the Bishop Moynihan Cup with Austin Stacks, Quillinan also steered his squad to three Kerry senior club championships between 2019 and 2021.

They exited the 2022 county championship at the quarter-final stage on Saturday evening against Feale Rangers and must now play Kenmare Shamrocks in a senior club relegation play-off on Sunday 23 October.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

