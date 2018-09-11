18-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car outside Athlone IT

AN 18-YEAR-OLD MAN has died after a collision outside Athlone IT this morning.

The pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a car at Bonavalley, Athlone at 9.20am today.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The Old Dublin Road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.