It's the biggest story of our time. Sign up to The Journal's new monthly climate newsletter

Sign up to The Journal's new climate newsletter

Sign up to The Journal's new climate newsletter

THERE’S NOW JUST eight years left until major deadlines set by Ireland, the EU and countries around the world on important climate targets.

As time passes, we’re still waiting for the Irish government and others to make decisions on some of the most crucial factors in determining our climate path – and to act on them.

Advertisement

At the same, we’re seeing huge changes to temperature patterns, harsh impacts on humans, plants and animals, and extreme weather events that lead to loss of life.

But it’s not too late to take action and halt some of the worst effects of the climate crisis for the future.

It’s the biggest story of our time – one that’s complicated, that we need to be informed about, and that affects the entire world, including Ireland.

At The Journal, we’re launching a new monthly climate newsletter called Temperature Check to get to the heart of climate issues.

Temperature Check will bring you the latest updates on big climate stories in Ireland and abroad, as well as original reporting that you’ll get to read before anyone else.

We’ll focus on how the Irish political system is handling climate questions, new climate science, the effects of the climate crisis around the world and more in a digestible, useful way.

The first edition coming soon will include a look at political scrutiny of the proposed carbon budgets, a contentious EU proposal on nuclear power and natural gas that divided member states in the first days of the year, and climate measures that will guide Ireland’s path to reducing emissions in the years to come.

Reporters Lauren Boland and Orla Dwyer will pen the newsletter on alternating months and Deputy Editor Christine Bohan will edit each edition.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

To receive the newsletter straight to your inbox every month, enter your email in the box below.