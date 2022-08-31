Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Advertisement

It's the biggest story of our time. Sign up to The Journal's monthly climate newsletter

We’ll bring you the latest climate updates from Ireland and abroad and original reporting you’ll get to read before anyone else.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 11:40 AM
Jan 14th 2022, 7:00 AM 17,324 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5650289
Sign up to The Journal's new climate newsletter
Sign up to The Journal's new climate newsletter
Sign up to The Journal's new climate newsletter

Updated 21 minutes ago

THERE ARE NOW just eight years left until major deadlines set by Ireland, the EU and countries around the world on important climate targets.

At The Journal, we’ve launched a monthly climate newsletter called Temperature Check to get to the heart of climate issues.

Temperature Check will bring you the latest updates from reporter Lauren Boland on big climate stories in Ireland and abroad, as well as original reporting that you’ll get to read before anyone else.

To receive the newsletter straight to your inbox every month, enter your email in the box at the end of this page.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie