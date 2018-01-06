  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Quiz: How much can you remember about 2008?

It’s a decade ago. Seriously.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 8:30 PM
12 hours ago 27,119 Views 14 Comments
IT IS NOW a decade since 2008. Don’t panic, it’s true.

After 36 years, the start of 2008 saw which Dublin hotel close down?
Citywest
The Burlington

The Gresham
The Clarence
Nasa's Messenger probe came its closest to which planet?
Neptune
Mars

Mercury
Venus
We had a Lisbon Treaty referendum in 2008. Which way did we vote in this one?
Yes
No
Which of these acts did NOT headline a day of Oxegen?
Kings of Leon
REM

Rage Against The Machine
Stereophonics
A deadly earthquake in China killed how many people?
87
870

8,700
87,000
His song was called Irlande Douze Points, but how many points did Dustin receive in his Eurovision semi-final?
0
12

22
38
A UN convention was ratified in Dublin. What did it concern?
Cluster munitions
Drinking water

The continental shelf
Organised crime
The government guaranteed six leading banks. How much was pledged?
€80 billion
€180 billion

€330 billion
€440 billion
Why were pork products taken off shelves for five days?
Foot and mouth disease
Wild pig syndrome

Potential contamination of feed
Swine flu
Barack Obama won the US election. How many electoral college votes did he get?
365
173

313
289
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

