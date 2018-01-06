Quiz: How much can you remember about 2008?

After 36 years, the start of 2008 saw which Dublin hotel close down? Citywest The Burlington

The Gresham The Clarence

Nasa's Messenger probe came its closest to which planet? Neptune Mars

Mercury Venus

We had a Lisbon Treaty referendum in 2008. Which way did we vote in this one? Yes No

Which of these acts did NOT headline a day of Oxegen? Kings of Leon REM

Rage Against The Machine Stereophonics

A deadly earthquake in China killed how many people? 87 870

8,700 87,000

His song was called Irlande Douze Points, but how many points did Dustin receive in his Eurovision semi-final? 0 12

22 38

A UN convention was ratified in Dublin. What did it concern? Cluster munitions Drinking water

The continental shelf Organised crime

The government guaranteed six leading banks. How much was pledged? €80 billion €180 billion

€330 billion €440 billion

Why were pork products taken off shelves for five days? Foot and mouth disease Wild pig syndrome

Potential contamination of feed Swine flu