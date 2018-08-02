This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 2 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US 'crypto-anarchist' sees 3D-printed guns as fundamental right

A federal court judge blocked Texan Cody Wilson’s website on Tuesday by issuing a temporary injunction.

By AFP Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 7:22 AM
20 minutes ago 953 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4160197
A 3D-printed gun called the Liberator
Image: Eric Gay via PA Images
A 3D-printed gun called the Liberator
A 3D-printed gun called the Liberator
Image: Eric Gay via PA Images

THE US “CRYPTO-anarchist” who caused panic this week by publishing online blueprints for 3D-printed firearms has said that whatever the outcome of a legal battle, he has already succeeded in his political goal of spreading the designs far and wide.

A federal court judge blocked Texan Cody Wilson’s website on Tuesday by issuing a temporary injunction.

Eight states had sued, arguing the blueprints could allow anyone – from a teen to a “lone wolf” gunman – to make untraceable, undetectable plastic weapons.

Wilson complied with the judge’s order and shut down his Defcad website, which he wanted to turn into the “WikiLeaks of guns”.

But by then, the blueprints he had posted – after US president Donald Trump’s administration granted him permission to publish in a settlement to end a five-year legal battle – had been downloaded thousands of times.

“No matter how badly I win or lose, you can download a gun from the internet,” Wilson told AFP at the headquarters of Defense Distributed, the company he runs out of a modest factory in Texas capital Austin.

This attempt by these authorities to go into court and stifle this information drove more people to the website to download it and spread it deeper into the internet.

Sporting a pair of grey jeans and a dark blue t-shirt, the 30-year-old with a close-cropped beard wouldn’t appear out of place as a tech executive in Silicon Valley.

The ideology he says he is driven by is a defence of the US constitution’s first and second amendments – the rights to free speech and to bear arms.

Wilson believes the intense media attention he generated cemented one of his principle goals: to use technology and the spread of gun-making information as a permanent bulwark against any future attempts at gun control in the US.

“We believe that the firearm itself, this implement of violence, is an essential component of force, of sovereignty,” he says.

He concedes that what he has done, and still wants to do, “offends the conscience” of some people, but he says “it’s never been illegal in this country to make a firearm – and the way that you make it shouldn’t affect that law”.

Anarchist philosophy

Wilson ascribes to an anarchist philosophy that the free exchange of ideas on the internet – in its absolute form – is a check on government.

“It’s a politics that predicted WikiLeaks, predicted Bitcoin, predicted anonymous mail and anonymous communications online,” he says.

The law school dropout has dedicated the last five years of his life to the cause of unfettered online access to gun-making information.

“I’m a publisher. At the end of the day, I do many things, but the main thing that I strive to do is to take my information and put it on the internet,” he says.

Defense Distributed, the company Wilson co-founded in 2013 and currently heads, is more than a publishing firm – it sells actual firearms products.

It has created a machine called the “Ghost Gunner”, priced at $2,000. Computer code operates the machine, which carves essential components of various firearms to create weapons without serial numbers.

‘Ghost guns’

Such weapons – called “ghost guns” – are already being made by those who can properly carve metal components. The “Ghost Gunner” takes away the need for advanced skill and creates untraceable weapons.

The issue is far from academic. The Los Angeles Police Department last month showcased a trove of “ghost” weapons it recovered from gang members. Law enforcement cannot trace these weapons if they are used to commit crimes.

That is why lawmakers, law enforcement personnel, gun control groups and even Trump himself expressed everything from panic to scepticism this week when Wilson started distributing blueprints online.

Those blueprints included his company’s own creation, the “Liberator” plastic gun - a sidearm that resembles something seen on science fiction TV shows.

The potential impact of Wilson’s publication was worldwide. Any country with uncensored access to the internet could see its gun control measures circumvented with a click of a mouse.

“It is immediately obvious to anyone who looks at this issue that 3D-printed guns are nothing short of a menace to society,” said Avery Gardiner, co-president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to make sure that this temporary halt in publication becomes a permanent one,” Gardiner said after the injunction.

Wilson also plans to fight, just as he unsuccessfully fought in the courts for five years.

The judge that ordered his website shut plans to hold a hearing on the states’ lawsuit next week.

Wilson put out a call for donations to fund the legal challenge, but is aware that he may be facing a losing battle.

“I believe that duty demands that I continue to fight it,” he said, while admitting that “I think I’ll waste a lot of money”.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey wants to know why he was 'excluded' from Waterford meeting
37,656  74
2
Shane Ross defends proposal to give grandparents cash for helping out with childcare
37,205  138
3
'The time for apologies is over': Facebook launches inquiry following Dispatches programme
35,521  36
Fora
1
Hainan Airlines is scaling back its Dublin-Beijing service only months after launch
2,126  0
2
Facebook has launched an inquiry into Irish contractor CPL after undercover revelations
254  0
3
FBD's profits have jumped - but an investigation into its CEO could act as 'a drag'
225  0
The42
1
17-year-old Bayern Munich starlet looks set to declare for Ireland - reports
63,041  48
2
'If you had said that I'd still be Arsenal's record appearance holder, I’d probably have had you locked up'
40,621  23
3
Mayo manager Stephen Rochford facing backroom rebuild as key coaches depart
22,669  18
DailyEdge
1
'Baying for blood': Bloggers Unveiled no longer wants to be involved in the page
20,033  3
2
16 reactions to Bloggers Unveiled that prove it should be on Reeling in the Years
9,199  2
3
Alexandra from Love Island says this Irish beauty product makes her look "like a Victoria's Secret model"
4,668  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FACEBOOK
Taoiseach says there's 'no evidence of a land bubble' in Ireland
Taoiseach says there's 'no evidence of a land bubble' in Ireland
'The time for apologies is over': Facebook launches inquiry following Dispatches programme
'Bad' accounts like Resisters and Aztlan Warriors shut down by Facebook ahead of US midterms
COURTS
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
HSE
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie