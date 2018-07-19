This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Jul 2018, 4:48 PM
Image: ANURAK PONGPATIMET via Shutterstock
Image: ANURAK PONGPATIMET via Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MAJORCA: A 14-year-old Irish boy has died after falling from a second-floor hotel balcony in Majorca.

2. #EXPLOSION: A steam pipe has exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan today, sending white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover.

3. #HOUSING: Plans to alleviate the housing crisis byÂ accommodating families in log cabins would cause landlords to abuse the rental market, it has been claimed.

4. #PAISLEY: DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr has made an emotional apologyÂ in the House of Commons over his failure to declare benefits he received from the Sri Lankan government.

5. #ASSAULTS: New gardaÂ figuresÂ have revealed that 2017 was the worst year for assaults in almost a decade.

