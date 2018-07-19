The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MAJORCA: A 14-year-old Irish boy has died after falling from a second-floor hotel balcony in Majorca.

2. #EXPLOSION: A steam pipe has exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan today, sending white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover.

3. #HOUSING: Plans to alleviate the housing crisis byÂ accommodating families in log cabins would cause landlords to abuse the rental market, it has been claimed.

4. #PAISLEY: DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr has made an emotional apologyÂ in the House of Commons over his failure to declare benefits he received from the Sri Lankan government.

5. #ASSAULTS: New gardaÂ figuresÂ have revealed that 2017 was the worst year for assaults in almost a decade.