Abortion legislation to be introduced in the Dáil next week

The minister remains committed to ensuring abortion services are in place by 1 January.

The minister remains committed to ensuring abortion services are in place by 1 January.

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris intends to publish the text of the abortion legislation over the coming days and introduce it in the Dáil next week.

Harris will today seek Cabinet approval for the text of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018, which will provide for access to terminations without restrictions up to the 12 weeks of pregnancy.

It will also provide for access to terminations when a mother’s life or health is at risk, and when there is a diagnosis of a fatal foetal abnormality.

The legislation follows on from May’s referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution.

Harris will also reaffirm his commitment to the introduction of safe access zones to prevent women being intimidated or harassed when seeking services.

During the referendum campaign concerns were raised about women being subjected to posters or protests outside doctors clinics and hospitals.

The minister sought legal advice as to who to introduce the safe access zones, and he has decided the zones will be established in a companion piece of legislation.

Last week, the Oireachtas Health Committee was told “there isn’t any evidence” for a three-day wait period for a woman to obtain an abortion.

However, in recent days, Harris said he would accept amendments to the abortion legislation which would shorten or get rid of the wait the 72 hour wait period.

A spokesperson for the minister said he remains committed to commencing abortion services in Ireland by 1 January 2019. Government will be kept informed on the progress towards reaching that timetable.

On the issue of eligibility, the minister will reaffirm the government’s commitment for the provision of termination of pregnancy services on the basis of universal access.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will not apply the whip on the Bill, stating that it is an issue of conscience, it is expected to pass both Houses of the Oireachtas easily.

TDs who campaigned against repealing the Eighth Amendment have said they will not block the legislation’s passage following the referendum result.