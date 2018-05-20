  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Latest referendum poll shows the 'Yes' side ahead as gap narrows

Today’s poll is likely to be one of the last national surveys to be published before polling day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 20 May 2018, 7:12 AM
57 minutes ago 5,314 Views 34 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4023304
A nun walks past a Yes poster in Dublin earlier this month.
Image: Sam Boal
A nun walks past a Yes poster in Dublin earlier this month.
A nun walks past a Yes poster in Dublin earlier this month.
Image: Sam Boal

THE LATEST OPINION poll on the Eighth Amendment referendum shows that the ‘Yes’ side are ahead and that the gap is narrowing.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll published today shows that 56% are in favour of voting to repeal the Eighth Amendment, a three-point increase on the same question last month.

The No side is up one point to 27%, while the number of ‘don’t knows’ is at 14%. Three percent refused to answer.

As an additional question, people were asked to estimate the result of the referendum, a technique which predicted the result of the same-sex marriage referendum exactly.

The ‘wisdom of the crowds’ technique predicted that in the Eighth Amendment referendum next Friday, 56% would vote ‘Yes’ and 44% would vote ‘No’.

The poll of more than 1,000 adults was taken between 10 and 16 May. Today’s poll is likely to be one of the last national surveys to be published before polling day.

The last poll on the issue, published in the Irish Times on Thursday, showed support for removal of the Eighth Amendment at 58% to 42% once undecideds are excluded.

Including those yet to make up their minds, the Yes vote was placed at 44% with the No vote at 32% and 17% undecided. 7% said they would not vote or declined to say.

Campaigning continued this weekend, with high profile figures on either side of the debate making appeals to win over undecided voters.

“We are now in the final week of campaigning in the referendum to remove the eighth amendment. The eighth has caused and continues to cause untold suffering to women. Next Friday is an opportunity to right this wrong,” Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said, canvassing on Dublin’s Moore street yesterday.

“At all times in this campaign we must ground ourselves in respect and fact and recognise that every day women in this country are suffering under the eighth amendment.

5338 Sinn Fein_90543212 Mary Lou McDonald canvassed on Moore Street yesterday. Source: Rollingnews.ie

“The fact is that the eighth amendment causes further trauma to victims of rape.

The fact that the eighth amendment forces young girls to import abortion pills illegally at great danger to themselves.
The fact is that women are suffering and will continue to suffer under the eighth amendment.
The crucial fact is that removing the eighth amendment is the only way to help women who are seeking a termination because they are pregnant as a result of rape or who are dealing with the devastating diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormality.

Catholic primate Archbishop Eamon Martin said in his latest message that to be against abortion is not simply “a Catholic thing”.

The innate dignity of every human life is a value for the whole of society – for people of all faiths and none. It is rooted in reason as well as in faith. To take away an innocent human life can never be simply a matter of personal choice.

90414710_90414710 Archbishop Eamon Martin pictured alongside Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Martin appealed to voters to say no to repealing the Eighth Amendment “and then do everything you can to ensure that our country will always provide the best possible care and support for all mothers and their unborn children”.

Voting in the Eighth Amendment referendum begins at 7am this coming Friday, with polls closing at 10pm.

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married
170,179  143
2
Hospital staff member sacked for accessing Ed Sheeran data
45,481  22
3
Poll: Are you going to watch the royal wedding?
36,552  87
Fora
1
This World Economic Forum exec has a warning for Ireland ahead of the next industrial revolution
508  0
2
Aer Lingus faces the industrial relations watchdog over its lost-property outsourcing
128  0
3
'New alcohol laws will protect people from harm - and drinks firms are trying to undermine them'
104  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Pro14 semi-final
73,487  81
2
As it happened: Chelsea vs Man United, FA Cup final
35,468  28
3
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
30,127  107
DailyEdge
1
Amal Clooney, Oprah, Idris Elba, The Beckhams and all of the other celebs at the Royal Wedding (so far)
80,447  50
2
13 of the best tweets about the royal wedding
11,011  2
3
15 reactions to the American bishop who gave a sermon from his iPad at the royal wedding
9,135  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost â¬30,000 seized by gardaÃ­ as proceeds of crime
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
GARDAí
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
DUBLIN
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
LEINSTER
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie