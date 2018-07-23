Three men arrested after suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in the UK

POLICE IN THE UK have arrested three men after a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

The attack happened in Worcester, in the English West Midlands, but the three men were arrested yesterday in London.

The men â€“ aged 22, 25 and 26 â€“ have been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The boy sustained serious burns to his arm and face in the incident, which happened around 2.15pm on Saturday afternoon in the Home Bargains shop in Shrub Hill Retail Park, Tallow Hill in Worcester.

Detective inspector Tony Garner from West Mercia Police said: â€œWeâ€™d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal over the weekend and contacted us with information; all of this is helping us to build up a better picture of this incident.

Weâ€™re continuing to urge anyone else with information to contact us.

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton was also arrested yesterday on the same charge. He remains in police custody today.