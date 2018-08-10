Two police officers among four fatalities in Canadian mass shooting as suspected gunman arrested

Source: Google Maps

TWO POLICE OFFICERS are among the four people who have been killed by a gunman in eastern Canada.

The Fredericton Police tweeted that two of its officers were killed in this morning’s shootings. It added that no names are being released at this time and said that it will provide more information when it cam.

It earlier said that it had dealing with an active shooter incident in the New Brunswick province. They confirmed that a suspect is now in custody.

It tweeted: “An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.

“At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody. Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing. Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts.”

Fredericton police is asking residents to avoid the area and stay in their homes. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this point.