  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

House of Cards actor Reg E Cathey has died aged 59

The nine-time Emmy nominee played the role of Freddy Hayes in the Netflix series House of Cards.

By AFP Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 4:23 PM
3 hours ago 14,012 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3845355
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images

ACTOR REG E Cathey, who had roles in the hit series House of Cards and The Wire, has died, a Hollywood TV series creator reported. He was 59.

Cathey’s death was first reported late last night on Twitter by The Wire creator David Simon.

No cause of death was given. According to the TMZ celebrity website, Cathey died at his New York home of lung cancer.

A nine-time Emmy nominee, Cathey won the coveted award in 2015 for a role in the Netflix series House of Cards as Freddy Hayes, owner of a barbecue restaurant that Kevin Spacey’s character Frank Underwood frequents. In the show, Hayes ends up with a job in the White House.

Cathey, gifted with a deep baritone voice, was also known for his role as Baltimore political operative Norman Wilson in the HBO series The Wire, and as warden Martin Querns in the prison drama Oz.

“Reg Cathey, 1958-2018,” Simon tweeted.

Not only a fine, masterful actor – but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking.

House of Cards writer Beau Willimon described him as “one of a kind”.

Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed.

Producer Wendell Pierce also paid tribute to him:

We lost a masterful actor, a sonorous voice, a great colleague, and a kind friend. A more gregarious human being you could not find.
A man whose presence was always a blessing and joy. I’m hard pressed to remember a moment of anger. A beautiful human being who will be missed

Cathey was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and spent his formative years in Germany with his military family. He later studied acting at Yale.

After working in theater he began taking roles in Hollywood productions in the 1990s, with appearances in TV shows and movies like The Mask.

“Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentleman,” Netflix said in a statement about Cathey’s death.

© – AFP 2018, with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

Read: ‘Stunningly brazen’: Trump criticised for refusing to release Democrat memo on Russia probe

Read: Israel launches ‘large-scale’ air raids against Iranian targets in Syria

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Catastrophe star Rob Delaney announces the death of his two-year-old son from cancer
51,462  21
2
Muslim spokesman criticised for saying it's acceptable for girls to undergo FGM
33,367  250
3
Donald Trump on ex-aide who allegedly beat his wife: 'We certainly wish him well'
31,509  134
Fora
1
'We can't afford to give a pub €5,000': Craft producers hit out at exclusive drinks deals
663  0
2
Why Emirates' flagship 'superjumbo' jets won't be coming to Ireland any time soon
485  0
3
Whatever happened to... a €180m plan to regenerate a troubled Dublin flat complex?
175  0
The42
1
Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36
75,567  109
2
As it happened: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations
57,785  49
3
Ireland hang on against 14-man Italy to get Six Nations campaign up and running
38,528  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Beauty Q: Do you wear foundation every day?
9,124  5
2
Saoirse Ronan told Graham Norton a gas story about how nobody at a Lady Bird screening in LA recognised her
8,589  0
3
Dublin's Wax Museum is scrapping with Madame Tussauds on Facebook over their new Conor McGregor waxwork
4,134  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaÃ­
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
GARDAí
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
15-year-old girl missing from her home in Tallaght
Man (40s) arrested after heroin, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin
DUBLIN
LIVE: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
LIVE: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie