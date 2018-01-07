  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Adamstown developer will sell half as many units this year as it did from 2007-2016

The town, just south of Lucan, was the first of the so-called Strategic Development Zones.

By Paul Hosford Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 9:00 PM
13 hours ago 21,355 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3778726
The astroturf pitch at the town's community centre.
Image: Castlethorn.
The astroturf pitch at the town's community centre.
The astroturf pitch at the town's community centre.
Image: Castlethorn.

THE DEVELOPER BEHIND the Adamstown SDZ says that it hopes to sell half as many units this year as it sold from 2007 to 2015.

The town, just south of Lucan, was the first of the so-called Strategic Development Zones (SDZ) which benefited from fast-track planning – and the first ‘new town’ planned since Shannon was created in 1982 in Clare.

The €2 billion town was planned to house 20,000 people who could enjoy 70 acres of parkland, sports facilities, a rail station and multiple schools.

However, up to 2016 only around 1,100 homes were completed and sold and building stopped in 2014, only recommencing in 2016.

That building led to the delivery of the Alderlie development before Christmas, which saw 150 new homes built. A further 57 has been sold in the first phase of the St Helen’s development and the total scheme is slated for 135 houses.

A further 246 “trade-up” homes were launched for the Somerton development in autumn. Castlethorn says sales of these have been “very strong”.

“In total, Castlethorn are looking at delivering 500 plus homes in the short to medium-term – with a pipeline of additional developments due to come on stream after that.”

That is a marked turnaround for the town, which was launched in a blaze of publicity in 2005, its developer says.

“Castlethorn sold and completed approximately 1150 units before 2015.

“Castlethorn continued to build and close houses in Adamstown up to and including 2014, recommencing in 2016 with the delivery of the very successful Alderlie development.”

Strategic

While the slowdown has left parts of Adamstown more underdeveloped than residents would like, Castlethorn says it believes that the SDZ model is the only way to build homes.

“Adamstown already has well established community facilities which includes two primary schools, a secondary school, neighbourhood shopping and temporary playing pitches.

“By focusing on building in dedicated SDZs like Adamstown, government, planners and developers can ensure that communities, not just houses, are delivered. We believe that maximising the delivery from existing SDZs will speed up the delivery of much needed additional housing stock.”

That SDZ strategy is one that is being actively pursued across Dublin, with sites in Hansfield west Dublin, Clonburris, Grangegorman, Cherrywood and the Docklands.In 2015, plans were announced to make Poolbeg West in the city centre an SDZ in hopes of tackling the capital’s housing crisis.

The huge site, which measures 34 hectares in size, has been idle for many years after becoming one of the most high-profile victims of the economic crash.

At the time, Dublin City CEO at Owen Keegan said the redesignation of the site is an opportunity to build on the success of the nearby North Lotts and Grand Canal SDZ which has seen over 85% of its development blocks either approved or at pre-application consultation.

Adamstown will also receive €20 million from the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund.

The allocation includes funding for a new road linking Adamstown to Celbridge Road and the N4/Leixlip Interchange which will facilitate hosing supply at Adamstown while helping reduce the over-reliance of traffic on the heavily congested Newcastle Road.

“Castlethorn firmly believes that the LIHAF is a positive kick start that the market needs to help to address current housing supply cost and funding issues.”

The developer says that this infrastructure, linked with the existing railway station and the opening of the Phoenix Park rail tunnel for the first time in a century is having a “very positive impact” on demand for housing in the area.

Read: A flagship Celtic Tiger development could finally be finished

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status Orange cold warning issued for most of the country as freezing temperatures set to hit
136,910  54
2
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died
67,213  181
3
'We have to get a grip as a society': Could you stop buying clothes for a year?
49,765  26
Fora
1
Why Cork's 'recession proof' Fota Wildlife Park may struggle to grow visitors in the recovery
344  0
2
5 ways you can take the pain out of international business travel
143  0
3
'More sustainable than the boom': Ibec hails Ireland's 'exceptional' economy
38  0
The42
1
In Pics: Barcelona unveil ex-Liverpool star Coutinho at Camp Nou
34,088  84
2
Here's the draw for the O'Byrne Cup semis after Dublin's early exit
22,362  17
3
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
19,038  94
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan gets her Golden Globe, and the rest of the night's big winners
26,382  15
2
Here's why Irish bloggers and influencers are talking about bullying, FaceTune and fake Instagram accounts
13,845  7
3
13 of the saddest rental properties in Dublin this January
12,461  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Body recovered in search for missing Kilkenny man
Missing Dublin teenager found safe and well
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?
Poll: Will you be watching RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars?
Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie title in 2018?
POLL
Poll: Do you have a problem with on-street advertising boards?
Poll: Do you have a problem with on-street advertising boards?
Poll: Who will win the Ladies All-Ireland senior football title in 2018?
Poll: Should there be a 'latte levy' on disposable coffee cups?
RIP
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
'Left this world too soon': Tributes paid to young Bray footballer (12) who died yesterday
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie