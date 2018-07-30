This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 30 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last

The sale of lager was up 11.6% compared to the same 12 week period last year.

By Adam Daly Monday 30 Jul 2018, 8:09 PM
48 minutes ago 2,796 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4155824
Image: Shutterstock/Eser Mert Aslanoglu
Image: Shutterstock/Eser Mert Aslanoglu

IRISH SUPERMARKETS HAVE seen a boost in the sale of beer and water this summer compared to last, with retailers reporting an overall rise of 3.1% in sales during the recent summer heatwave.

The latest figures from market research firm Kantar Worldpanel reveal that soaring temperatures saw the sale of lager up 11.6%, the equivalent of an additional 7 million pints, compared to the same 12 week period last year.

“While the hot weather will have provided a welcome boost to overall lager sales, so to will the recent World Cup in Russia,” Douglas Faughnan, consumer insight director at Kantar Worldpanel said.

Despite Ireland’s association with stout, it is lager that is actually leading the way – 42.4% of households bought lager at least once in the past 12 weeks, as shoppers took advantage of the sun and the football.

The same period also saw bottled water sales grow by a quarter  with Irish shoppers buying bottled water on 1.8 million more occasions compared to last year.

“A number of things may have influenced the surge of bottled water sales in Ireland – in particular the recent weather, speculation surrounding water shortages and this month’s hosepipe ban, “ Faughnan said.

Supermarket wars 

PastedImage-62402 Source: Kantar Worldpanel

Tesco was the only supermarket to increase its market share accounting for 22.5% of grocery sales in Ireland during the 12 week period ending 15 July 2018.

SuperValu came in second place with 21.9% of the market, marginally ahead of Dunnes on 21.2%.

Meanwhile, Lidl and Aldi now account for 11.9% and 11.5% of the market, with both retailers seeing growth in sales.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Garda injured in acid attack was tracked as he left Dublin garda station to return home after shift
139,827  51
2
Brian Lawler among three former pro-wrestlers to die in one day
84,376  23
3
Family of 3 sharing room after landlord tried to increase rent by €500: Ireland's housing horror stories
57,248  116
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think restaurants should charge customers who fail to show for a booking?
281  0
2
Ireland says EU digital tax plans have 'greatly overstated' the value of users' data
259  0
3
An Irish meat processor has acquired a UK rival to help Brexit-proof its business
151  0
The42
1
RTÉ confirm they will televise both Super 8 games and Galway-Clare replay next Sunday
44,531  29
2
'We had another bottle of beer. Next thing, the agent came in and said: You have to play a match tonight'
43,910  3
3
'You're living my dream': Classy Connor shares reverence for Taylor in champion's changing room
17,020  11
DailyEdge
1
Scarlett Moffatt 'cried her eyes out' after appearing on Love Island's Aftersun
25,700  4
2
Una Foden learned of Ben's infidelity through text messages... it's The Dredge
14,652  1
3
30 tweets about having a 30-year-old body that only 30-year-olds will understand
9,100  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder to be granted bail
Verdicts in Gareth Hutch murder trial to be handed down in October
HEALTH
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
Courts Service of Ireland reduces shares in Big Tobacco, but still holds €4.5m worth in stocks
Nursing home complaints: Staff member accused of 'physically and emotionally' abusing resident
CROKE PARK
'Hype is for the supporters. Right? We have our own objectives, our own goals.'
'Hype is for the supporters. Right? We have our own objectives, our own goals.'
Kilkenny hold off Tipperary fightback to book All-Ireland final date with Galway
Cork's semi-final record, Limerick on Croke Park stage and inside danger men

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie