GSOC launches legal bid to get transcripts related to Tony Golden killer

THE GARDA SÍOCHÁNA Ombudsman (GSOC) has launched High Court proceedings to obtain transcripts relating to appearances by Adrian Crevan Mackin before the Special Criminal Court.

Mackin killed Garda Tony Golden following a domestic incident at his house in Omeath, Co Louth on 11 October 2015. He also shot and seriously injured his partner Siobhán Phillips during the incident, before killing himself.

On 18 January 2015, Mackin appeared before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin charged with membership of an illegal organisation, namely the IRA. He was out on bail for this charge when he murdered Golden.

Last summer the Special Criminal Court was told that a public interest investigation was launched by GSOC following complaints it received about the nature of some alleged interactions between members of An Garda Síochána and Mackin both before and after his arrest in January 2015.

Speaking about the new legal proceedings, a GSOC spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The two cases refer specifically to a decision by the Special Criminal Court dating from July 2017, in which GSOC was told that in order to obtain transcripts of Adrian Mackin’s appearance before the SCC, it would have to go to the High Court.

“The case papers have only just been filed. It is entirely a procedural matter.”

With reporting by Cianan Brennan.