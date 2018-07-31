This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
MASH star Alan Alda has Parkinson's disease

Alda said the only symptom he has experienced so far is twitching in his thumb.

By AFP Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 8:20 PM
58 minutes ago 3,769 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4157698
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

ALAN ALDA, WHO starred as wise-cracking army doctor Hawkeye Pierce in the long-running television comedy series MASH revealed on that he has Parkinson’s disease.

Alda, 82, said he was diagnosed with the nervous system disorder three and a half years ago.

“I decided to let people know I have Parkinson’s to encourage others to take action,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

“My life is full. I act, I give talks, I do my podcast,” he said. “I take boxing lessons 3 days a week, play singles tennis twice a week, and take a mild pill.

“And I’m not entering dementia,” Alda said. “I’m no more demented than I was before.”

“If you get a diagnosis, keep moving!”

In an appearance on CBS This Morning, Alda said the only symptom he has experienced so far is twitching in his thumb.

Besides MASH, the Emmy-winning Alda appeared on the popular TV political drama series The West Wing and was nominated for an Oscar for the movie The Aviator.

© AFP 2018 

AFP

