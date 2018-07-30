This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 30 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Either stand up or get out': Varadkar called on to explain why CervicalCheck cases ending up in court

In May, Varadkar said court cases relating to the health scandal would be be dealt with through mediation.

By Christina Finn Monday 30 Jul 2018, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 5,390 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4154517

FILE PHOTO The State Claims Agency (SCA) has said that it wants to resolve the case of Ruth Morrissey through mediation, and has written to the two laboratories acting as co-defendants in the case to try to resolve the matter out of court END Ruth Morrissey, who was before the High Court last week - the latest woman impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal to go to court. Source: Leah Farrell

THE TAOISEACH NEEDS to “come out of hiding” and explain why the promise he made that no woman caught up in the Cervical Check controversy would be dragged through the courts has not been delivered upon, said Labour Health spokesperson Alan Kelly.

On 11 May, Varadkar said pending court cases relating to the health scandal would be dealt with through mediation.

However, since making that statement a number of cases have been before the High Court.

Last week, Ruth Morrissey, who had two smear tests incorrectly reported and is now suffering from terminal cervical cancer, slammed the State Claims Agency for seeking to “misrepresent the sham mediation” in her case.

She and her husband Paul Morrissey said they only heard of the offer of mediation through a media statement last week.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Kelly said what happened to Ruth Morrissey was a “disgrace heaped upon a national disgrace”.

“What is happening is unforgivable. The Taoiseach is in hiding, this government s in hiding, what they promised is not what has transpired,” he said.

‘Over promised’ 

Kelly said the government “over promised” in May, and it should come out and admit that now.

He said the victims of the CervicalCheck controversy, such as Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap are angry and want accountability.

Teap, whose wife was one of 17 women who passed away without knowing she had received two incorrect cervical smear tests, tweeted over the weekend that Leo Varadkar should “either stand up or get out”.

He added:

People like Ruth [Morrissey] need a leader to stand up for them which you’re failing to do. If you can’t sort this then maybe it’s time you give us an opportunity to find someone who can.

Phelan, who exposed the cancer screening scandal, confirmed on Saturday that she will be meeting the Taoiseach to discuss Ruth Morrissey’s ”disgraceful situation”. She said she wants to find a “meaningful approach to resolve this dispute”.

Kelly accused the Taoiseach of “misleading” the victims, their families, and the public by stating that no one would have to go to court.

Related Reads

16.05.18 'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
11.05.18 Leo: 'Emma is 37 years old, roughly my age. She could be my sister or one of my friends'

“It is unforgivable… he needs to man up and explain how Ruth ended up in court in the first place and make sure the comments he made in the first place are honoured,” he concluded.

‘Mediation offered’ 

A statement from Health Minister Simon Harris states the government has been “very clear that we do not want to see any woman having to go to court and mediation is now offered in every case, as promised”.

Mediation should and must be conducted in a sensitive, compassionate and speedy manner, so the women and families can get the outcome they need.
While mediation may not always succeed at first, it must remain an option in all cases.
The State participates in a sensitive and compassionate manner, as has happened in two previous cases.

In relation to the Ruth Morrissey’s case he said the State has accepted liability for non-disclosure of clinical audit findings.

However, he explained there are two labs also involved as defendants.‎

“Where differences exist between parties the mediation process is designed to address these. I believe there is a responsibility to use this process in a compassionate and sensitive manner. I welcome the fact that the State Claims Agency has requested the labs to recommence mediation,” added the minister.

He added:

I am sorry that Ruth and her family have had this distressing experience when they are already going through so much.
We will learn from this difficulty and how to deal with it if it arises in future.
I have been very clear on the importance of mediation and the SCA is acting on that. I firmly believe mediation offers the most sensitive and successful means of achieving a timely resolution of this case.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Garda injured in acid attack was tracked as he left Dublin garda station to return home after shift
110,829  48
2
Police in Australia have 'grave concerns' for pregnant Irish teenager missing for over two weeks
50,682  10
3
More rain on the way, but things are looking up for next weekend
44,078  7
Fora
1
'Dublin is not a low-rise city - it's even lower than that'
988  0
2
'There's a risk of being caught up in a trend': The fight for Ireland's salad-bar market
480  0
3
How Cork's Wisetek is taking its mission to cut electronic waste global
122  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Cork v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
119,247  81
2
'We had another bottle of beer. Next thing, the agent came in and said: You have to play a match tonight'
36,133  3
3
Limerick complete epic comeback to defeat Cork in extra-time and advance to All-Ireland final
34,670  80
DailyEdge
1
Gardaí investigating threats made against woman wrongly accused of running Bloggers Unveiled
42,404  55
2
Cher tweeted 'Hi again' and it instantly became a very relatable meme
5,944  0
3
20 tweets about the gym that are guaranteed to make you feel better about yourself
5,698  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CATHOLIC CHURCH
Were you around for the Pope's visit in 1979? We want to see your memorabilia
Were you around for the Pope's visit in 1979? We want to see your memorabilia
Pope Francis orders US bishop accused of sexual abuse to live 'a life of prayer and penance'
South Dublin Council won't be flying the Vatican flag, but this Texaco is
DUBLIN
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
YOUR SAY
Poll: Are you happy to see the rain?
Poll: Are you happy to see the rain?
Poll: Would you report someone for breaking the hosepipe ban?
Poll: Would you support restrictions on trade with Israel?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie