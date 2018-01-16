Husband whose pregnant wife died during Holles Street surgery settles damages case

THE HUSBAND OF a pregnant woman who died during surgery in Holles Street has settled his action against the National Maternity Hospital.

Malak Thawley (34) died at the Dublin hospital on 8 May 2016 during surgery for an ectopic pregnancy.

Today, her husband said the case has been concluded and that it had been brought to demonstrate “the cascade of negligence” by the hospital.

Last year, a coroner returned a verdict of medical misadventure following an inquest into her death.

Malak Thawley needed emergency surgery after a scan diagnosed an ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when an embryo implants itself outside of the womb, usually in one of the fallopian tubes.

The inquest heard of a number of issues that arose as doctors tried to save the woman’s life, including staff levels and availability of blood and adrenalin.

The hospital previously apologised unreservedly for the shortcomings the Malak’s care.

Speaking to reporters outside the Four Courts today, Alan Thawley said the conclusion of the action does not cure the loss he has experienced at the death of his wife.

“There is no compensation that could replace the profound loss of my wife’s untimely and needless death,” he said.

“The proceedings were brought forward to demonstrate the cascade of negligence by the hospital. I will continue to work with the Health Minister and his ministerial inquiry to ensure that I am the last person in Irish history who has to suffer what I suffered, and continue to suffer to date.”