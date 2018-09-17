This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

1,000 days and counting but long-awaited public alcohol bill faces further delays

Lobbyists warn delay to alcohol bill will risk lives.

By Aisling O'Rourke Monday 17 Sep 2018, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,825 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4239424
File image
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
File image
File image
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

AFTER THE LONG summer break politicians return to Leinster House this week, and attention is once again turning to the long-discussed tightening of Ireland’s alcohol legislation. 

The Public Health Alcohol Bill has now been before the Oireachtas since 2015, or for about 1,000 days, and is set to enter the final stages on Wednesday. However a cross-party group of 13 TDs has submitted a number of amendments to the advertising and health sections of the legislation which Alcohol Action Ireland said could delay the enactment of the legislation further. 

The lobby group has warned the delay will risk lives. In a statement spokesperson Eunan McKinney said:

Their actions are encouraging more alcohol sales – not less – because they place a greater value on the thriving commercial interests of the alcohol industry rather than the lives of those who today, and into the future, will be impacted by harmful alcohol consumption.

One of the most contentious items in the bill is a cancer warning which would be placed on all products. The drinks industry says it would make Ireland unique, as no other country in the world has similar labelling. 

In a statement for the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) this morning, director Patricia Callan said:

The amendments that have been submitted are required to protect the reputation of Ireland’s quality drinks brands, to allow continued innovation in the drinks sector, to ensure brewery and distillery visitor centres can grow and to safeguard rural jobs and the economy.

Health Minister Simon Harris has already rolled back on the so-called booze curtain for smaller retailers, a measure which he hoped would reduce visibility of alcoholic beverages for younger shoppers.

Concerns, however, remain about the impact on jobs of restrictions on how alcohol is sold with ABFI criticising what it calls Alcohol Action Ireland’s disingenuous claim that TDs are putting the industry ahead of public health. 

The claim is one McKinney denied: 

At its (the bill’s) heart is a simple logic – if we are to tackle the harms of alcohol across our communities, we must reduce rising alcohol consumption, and so less alcohol products must be sold; if we are to slow future consumption, our children must be protected from early enrolment.

The bill, as stands, will prevent advertising on public transport of alcohol products. 

The 13 TDs who have submitted amendments are; Bobby Aylward (FF), Peter Burke(FG), Declan Breathnach (FF), Pat Deering (FG), Micheal Collins (Ind), Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind), Peter Fitzpatrick (FG), Noel Grealish (Ind), Tony McLoughlin (FG), Carol Nolan (Ind), Kevin O’Keeffe (FF), Eamon Scanlon (FF) and Sean Sherlock (Lab). 

The variety of submissions include a reduction in the size of the cancer warning on packaging to a requirement for all cautions to be written in Irish as well as English.

In a statement Minister Simon Harris’ office says  it is a “Government priority that the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill be enacted as soon as possible”. The final stages of the bill are due to commence on Wednesday. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Liadh Ní Riada promises to bring 'enthusiasm, energy and commitment' if elected president
    75,941  199
    2
    		Poll: We have five official candidates - who gets your vote so far?
    50,043  149
    3
    		'There was no blood. But there were bodies - so many bodies. I can never forget'
    53,598  7
    Fora
    1
    		'Brits aren't overly physical': How Irish tourism operators are being told to sell overseas
    588  0
    2
    		Restaurants might not have to provide free water after all - and could even charge for it
    349  0
    3
    		'It's too easy for me to take the money and buy a yacht': Why Irish firms want ICO regulation
    306  0
    The42
    1
    		Sean Cavanagh released from hospital after 'bad concussion, broken nose and extensive facial injuries'
    63,772  84
    2
    		As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    41,004  14
    3
    		'I was going to give darts up or get laser eye surgery and fight' - The Limerick carpenter who stunned Van Gerwen
    43,378  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Damn. Conor McGregor gets really, really touchy if you slag his style
    13,670  2
    2
    		10 X Factor auditions every one of us will remember for all the wrong reasons
    7,621  0
    3
    		Prioritising manners over personal safety is an unfortunate proclivity of many women
    5,644  22

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    DUBLIN
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    IRELAND
    Olympic pathway confirmed for Irish 7s rugby hopefuls
    Olympic pathway confirmed for Irish 7s rugby hopefuls
    'He was having nightmares about masked men': Why would a mother bring her son to be shot?
    'Sometimes your face doesn't fit and mine doesn't at the moment,' says Wolves defender Matt Doherty

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie