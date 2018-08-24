This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alcohol is linked to 2.8 million deaths worldwide each year

The study’s authors said that there is no safe level of alcohol as benefits are outweighed other effects of drinking.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 24 Aug 2018, 6:15 AM
7 minutes ago 91 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4196965
Image: Shutterstock/K.Decha
Image: Shutterstock/K.Decha

ALCOHOL IS LINKED to around 2.8 million deaths a year across the world, making it the seventh leading risk factor for premature death and disability in 2016.

The authors of a new study suggest there is no safe level of alcohol as benefits against heart diseases are outweighed by the adverse effects on other areas of health, cancer in particular.

An average of one in three people, or 2.4 billion people drink alcohol – 2.2% of women and 6.8% of men die from alcohol-related health problems each year.

Alcohol was also associated with tuberculosis, road injuries, and self-harm among people aged 15-49 years old.

For people aged 50 years and older, cancers were a leading cause of alcohol-related death, constituting 27.1% of deaths in women and 18.9% of deaths in men.

The findings were published in a Global Burden of Disease study published in The Lancet that estimates levels of alcohol use and health effects in 195 countries between 1990 to 2016.

The study’s authors estimate that, for one year, in people aged 15-95 years, drinking one alcoholic drink a day increases the risk of developing one of the 23 alcohol-related health problems by 0.5% compared with not drinking at all (from 914 people in 100,000 for one year for non-drinkers aged 15-95 years, to 918 in 100,000 people a year for 15-95 year olds who consume one alcoholic drink a day).

What does alcohol actually do to your body?

Alcohol has a complex association with health – there are a number of ways it can affect your health.

Drinking alcohol regularly can damage your organs and tissues; acute intoxication can lead to injuries or poisoning; and alcohol dependence may lead to frequent intoxication, self-harm or violence.

Some previous research has suggested that low levels of consumption can have a protective effect against heart disease and diabetes.

Other studies have found that drinking alcohol in moderation can have benefits in some cases – for example this study from earlier this month found that those who abstained from alcohol in middle age were at increased risk of dementia than those who drank within the recommended daily guidelines.

But the authors of this study said that they found no evidence of this.

“Previous studies have found a protective effect of alcohol on some conditions, but we found that the combined health risks associated with alcohol increase with any amount of alcohol.

In particular, the strong association between alcohol consumption and the risk of cancer, injuries, and infectious diseases offset the protective effects for ischaemic heart disease in women in our study.

“Although the health risks associated with alcohol starts off being small with one drink a day, they then rise rapidly as people drink more,” says lead author Dr Max Griswold, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington, USA.

“Policies focusing on reducing alcohol consumption to the lowest levels will be important to improve health.

“The widely held view of the health benefits of alcohol needs revising, particularly as improved methods and analyses continue to shed light on how much alcohol contributes to global death and disability.”

Methodology

The study used data from 694 studies to estimate how common drinking alcohol is worldwide and used 592 studies including 28 million people worldwide to study the health risks associated with alcohol between 1990 to 2016 in 195 countries.

In the study, a standard alcoholic drink is defined as 10g of alcohol.

Previous studies looking at these risks rely on self-reported surveys and alcohol sales data to estimate consumption levels.

These have limitations, including that non-drinkers may avoid alcohol as they have health issues, they do not take into account types of alcohol that are not purchased (home-brews), and most studies assume that not drinking minimises risk but do not study the association to confirm this.

The new study combined alcohol sales data with the prevalence of alcohol drinking and abstinence, self-reported data on the amount of alcohol drank, tourism data to estimate the number of alcohol-drinking visitors to an area, and estimating levels of illicit trade and home brewing.

The Lancet said that it also includes a new, more robust systematic review and meta-analysis of alcohol consumption and the associated health problems, which used specific controls to reduce confounding factors.

It also used a new statistical method to estimate the risks related to drinking between 0-15 standard drinks each day. The authors used this to estimate the amount of alcohol exposure that would minimise an individual’s risk of alcohol-related health problems.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mattie McGrath: People are 'getting sick and tired' of Mary McAleese and she should 'get off the stage'
    58,994  218
    2
    		New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    48,370  72
    3
    		Bus Éireann in €5k payout over subcontractor who wouldn't let boy with autism eat toast in taxi
    42,360  101
    Fora
    1
    		This is how much the troubled House of Fraser owes Irish firms like Newbridge Silverware
    973  0
    2
    		Croke Park and the Digital Hub are fighting to keep prime sites off the land-hoarders list
    348  0
    3
    		'I tested my first health supplement on my family – nobody died so we said we’d keep going'
    196  0
    The42
    1
    		'It is a defining moment. This is the first club that has paid a lot of money for a kid then allowed him to stay in Ireland'
    34,136  10
    2
    		'Devastated' Carnacon club preparing appeal to Connacht LGFA over Mayo expulsion
    28,150  66
    3
    		Ireland's James Tennyson lands world title fight alongside Katie Taylor at iconic Boston venue
    15,915  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kevin Hart went for a late-night run around Dublin after his 3Arena gig on Tuesday
    10,197  0
    2
    		People are outraged by this bloke's decision to meet Britney dressed as the '2007 version'
    9,288  1
    3
    		Liam Payne felt the need to tell everyone he's, like, really into sex... it's The Dredge
    7,100  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    Halligan says Church teaching on homosexuality 'evil' as LGBT issues under spotlight at RDS
    Leaflets making false link between abortion and cancer on offer at World Meeting of Families
    DUBLIN
    Pregnant women due this weekend in Dublin advised to leave plenty of time for journeys across city
    Pregnant women due this weekend in Dublin advised to leave plenty of time for journeys across city
    Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    RDS
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    'Only a proportion' of clerical abuse victims have come forward, Archbishop says
    'Choose life': World Meeting of Families to talk homelessness, addiction and the LGBT community today
    HOMELESSNESS
    'It's embarrassing to sleep rough': Son of Father Michael Cleary reveals he is homeless
    'It's embarrassing to sleep rough': Son of Father Michael Cleary reveals he is homeless
    This new exhibition showcases the potential of vacant buildings in tackling the housing crisis
    Homeless charity says it doesn't expect to be 'negatively impacted' by Pope's visit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie