  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parents of critically-ill English toddler lose last-ditch European Court of Human Rights case

Alfie Evans suffers a “catastrophic and untreatable, progressive, neurodegenerative condition”.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago 3,873 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3929596
Alfie Evans
Image: Alfie's Army
Alfie Evans
Alfie Evans
Image: Alfie's Army

AN ENGLISH MOTHER and father who are fighting a hospital decision to turn off their toddler’s life support have lost a European Court of Human Rights case.

Tom Evans and Kate James from Bootle in Liverpool are fighting the decision by Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and want to bring their 22-month-old son Alfie abroad for treatment.

Alfie suffers a “catastrophic and untreatable, progressive, neurodegenerative condition” which medics say would be “futile” to continue to treat.

Today the European Court of Human Rights found the parents’ submission inadmissible, saying there had been no “appearance of a violation of the rights and freedoms set out in the European Convention on Human Rights”.

The Court has also rejected a request for an interim measure to stay the decision of the British courts to withdraw treatment.

Alfie’s parents say that an alternative hospital in Europe – the Vatican-linked Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome – has been found for him, but the UK Supreme Court last week refused an appeal allowing the withdrawal of treatment.

Alder Hey Hospital has said its “priority is to continue providing Alfie with the best care possible”.

After the Supreme Court decision, Alfie’s dad Tom tweeted that the courts had not “even acknowledged Alfie’s rights to live”, saying that as the child is undiagnosed, there is no evidence he will not live.

Read: Zappone to commission review into ‘complex’ child abuse case

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
206,376  0
2
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
76,458  0
3
Paddy Jackson 'grateful to jury for common sense verdict'
52,558  0
Fora
1
Here are the top 25 companies to work for in Ireland - according to employees
1,229  0
2
Banks can keep using crash-era losses to avoid tax so the State can 'get back its money'
165  0
3
Providence has found a Chinese partner to fund its oil drilling off the Cork coast
95  0
The42
1
Former Tipperary ladies footballer dies aged 26
107,382  15
2
Declan Rice features as Ireland beat Azerbaijan with dramatic 96th-minute winner
34,392  8
3
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
29,396  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
In 1987, a little girl hilariously complained that RTÉ were sabotaging her commitment to Lent by advertising sweets
15,702  0
2
Sarah Michelle Gellar has admitted to biting Beyoncé - sort of
6,553  3
3
Corey Feldman claimed he was stabbed, but the LAPD say otherwise
6,046  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
BELFAST
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate
Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate
Gardaí renew appeal for information about Ballinasloe crash which killed two women
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
DUBLIN
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie