This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Standing up for their generation': These older people are getting tattoos to fight ageism

Alone, the charity that supports older people at home, is aiming to raise €10,000 during the event.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,606 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4224897
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Deviatov Aleksei
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Deviatov Aleksei

FIVE OLDER PEOPLE in Dublin are set to get tattoos tomorrow in a bid to raise money for charity and to fight ageism. 

Alone, the charity that supports older people at home, has teamed up with Dublin tattoo company The Ink Factor to run the ‘Bucket Lister’ project. 

For the past four weeks, the charity has released videos introducing each individual, who are all Alone tenants, which outline their motivations for getting inked. 

One tenant who is taking part in the event, 66-year-old Tom McArdle, became homeless a number of years ago after his relationship of almost 30 years ended.

“To cut a long story short, I ended up homeless. I had this idea that, well, if life is going to be like this I might as well be back on the drink,” McArdle said in his video. 

However, he said that “faith or destiny stepped in” and he managed to get into a detox programme. During this time he also made contact with Alone, who secured a home for him. 

Source: ALONEIreland/YouTube

“I do have to say that only for them I do not know where I would be now because my time in rehabilitation was coming to an end. Looking back I don’t know where I would have been … I’d safely say I would probably have been back drinking,” he said. 

Only for Alone and the chance they gave me for a new life. The person that I am now is a totally different person to the one that you would have seen a little over four years ago. 

A nature-lover, McArdle has made the decision to get a tattoo of a bee tomorrow. 

“I’m curious. It’s curiousity to see how it will turn out. The pain, that doesn’t bother me. Pain is just a part of life anyway. I’m looking forward to having it done …but somewhere inconspicuous,” he said.

‘They’re still doing something new’ 

Explaining the idea behind the event, Alone CEO Sean Moynihan said that part of the reason the charity chose to host this event was to “show that even though people are older … they’re still doing something new, still learning something new”. 

He said the project helps fight ageism and has given the participants the opportunity to express themselves creatively with their choice of tattoo. 

In some ways, these people are standing up for their generation and saying we’re still here, we’re still participating and we’re happy to do new things and learn new things. 

Source: ALONEIreland/YouTube

Open to the public, the event takes place at 1pm at The Ink Factory on Wellington Quay tomorrow.

The Ink Factory has called on the public to support the project and help raise €10,000, which will go directly to Alone’s services. 

“We have to support those older people in our community, especially those who are going through some hardships or difficult times,” Moynihan said. 

Online donations to support the project can be made here

Those who have concerns about their wellbeing or the wellbeing of other older people in the community can contact Alone at 01 679 1032 or via its website

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Rapper Mac Miller dies aged 26
    63,919  51
    2
    		You won't get that extra hour in bed anymore as it looks like the end for daylight savings time
    52,548  115
    3
    		A party is being launched today that's calling for Ireland to leave the EU
    44,950  192
    Fora
    1
    		'You'll find rumours spread during bad times. I've heard people say my business is in receivership'
    637  0
    2
    		Pat Phelan says Ireland's startup scene desperately needs more 'exits'
    170  0
    3
    		Why Rye River thinks its future is in brewing up the 'fine wines' of the craft beer world
    113  0
    The42
    1
    		2016 Olympic champion cyclist left paralysed after crash during training
    58,357  15
    2
    		Costly first half leaves Munster licking their wounds at Scotstoun
    35,650  46
    3
    		Ireland international Dominic Ryan forced to retire due to concussion
    30,239  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Mac Miller's death has exposed our own deeply misogynistic tendencies
    13,153  6
    2
    		The definitive ranking of each One Direction member's first X Factor audition
    7,211  0
    3
    		Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj and tried to fight her at NY Fashion Week
    5,887  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I canât do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    HOUSING
    Activists occupying vacant house in Dublin to take over another property in the city later today
    Activists occupying vacant house in Dublin to take over another property in the city later today
    Waterford activists stage 24-hour occupation of vacant property in city
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie