  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parts of the Amazon thought uninhabited were actually home to up to a million people

Archaeologists have uncovered evidence that there were hundreds of villages in the rainforest away from major rivers.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 8:00 AM
59 minutes ago 6,183 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3924907
File photo
Image: Jess Kraft via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Jess Kraft via Shutterstock

PARTS OF THE Amazon previously thought to have been almost uninhabited were actually home to thriving populations of up to a million people, according to new research.

Huge parts of the Amazon remain unexplored by archaeologists, particularly areas away from major rivers. People had assumed communities had preferred to live near these waterways, but new evidence shows this wasn’t the case.

Archaeologists have uncovered evidence that there were hundreds of villages in the rainforest away from major rivers. These villages were home to different communities speaking varied languages who had an impact on the environment around them.

A team of archaeologists from the University of Exeter found the remains of fortified villages and mysterious earthworks calls geoglyphs – man-made ditches with strange, circular or hexagonal shapes.

Experts still don’t know the purpose of these earthworks, as some show no evidence of being occupied. It has been suggested that they were used as part of ceremonial rituals.

The discovery

The team uncovered the remains in the current Brazilian state of Mato Grosso.

By analysing charcoal remains and excavated pottery they have found a 1,800km stretch of southern Amazonia was continuously occupied from 1250 to 1500 by people living in fortified villages.

The experts estimate that there would have been between 1,000 and 1,500 enclosed villages and two-thirds of these sites are yet to be discovered.

The study shows there are an estimated 1,300 geoglyphs across Southern Amazonia, with 81 found in the area surveyed as part of this research. Villages are often found nearby or inside the geoglyphs. They are connected through a network of causeways and some have been elaborately constructed over many years.

Dr Jonas Gregorio de Souza, from the University of Exeter’s Department of Archaeology, said: “There is a common misconception that the Amazon is an untouched landscape, home to scattered, nomadic communities. This is not the case.

“We have found that some populations away from the major rivers are much larger than previously thought, and these people had an impact on the environment which we can still find today.

The Amazon is crucial to regulating the Earth’s climate, and knowing more about its history will help everyone make informed decisions about how it should be cared for in the future.

Professor Jose Iriarte, from the University of Exeter, said: “Our research shows we need to re-evaluate the history of the Amazon.

“It certainly wasn’t an area populated only near the banks of large rivers, and the people who lived there did change the landscape. The area we surveyed had a population of a least tens of thousands.”

Read: Banana plant extract could be key to creamier, longer lasting ice cream

More: Sick air travelers are mostly likely to infect those in the next row, study reveals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
69,951  0
2
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
61,153  91
3
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
49,204  160
Fora
1
'Minutes after an interview with Ian Dempsey, the supplier said my Christmas order was delayed'
1,237  0
2
Cuisine de France's maker overturned a payout for a worker accused of showing up drunk
443  0
3
The 'Beast from the East' gave Irish grocers a €10m sales boost
166  0
The42
1
'I was fully convinced in my head that it was just a job and it would be okay. That was naive'
28,697  5
2
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
24,175  9
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
23,133  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
So, apparently Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Kardashian have been dating
64,917  0
2
You need to watch Holly and Phillip relive their very first appearances on This Morning
21,591  0
3
Ben Affleck says he's doing "just fine" in response to a fat-shaming article about his "great sadness"
12,190  9

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
UK and US soldiers killed in Syria bomb blast
California judge rules that coffee needs to be sold with cancer warning
DRUGS
PSNI and gardaÃ­ seize what could be Northern Irelandâs largest ever haul of cannabis
PSNI and gardaí seize what could be Northern Ireland’s largest ever haul of cannabis
€1.6 million in drugs and cash seized in Carlow
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaí attend number of crashes
RUSSIA
âNo justification for thisâ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
Russia escalates action against European countries as it puts UK diplomats on notice
Russia says US threat to freeze assets risks serious retaliation as it expels diplomats

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie