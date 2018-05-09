  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman who called emergency services in France mocked by operator and died hours afterwards

An autopsy revealed that the woman had suffered multiple organ failure.

By AFP Wednesday 9 May 2018, 9:29 PM
51 minutes ago 9,468 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4003108

FRENCH PROSECUTORS OPENED an inquiry into the death of a young woman just hours after her distress call to emergency services was mocked by the operator, prompting a public outcry and renewed calls for more funding for health services.

Naomi Musenga, 22, dialled France’s emergency dispatch number on 29 December last year complaining of severe stomach pains.

In a recording of the three-minute call obtained only recently by her family, Musenga’s voice can barely be heard as she says, “It hurts all over” and “I’m going to die”.

The female operator responds:

You’re going to die, certainly, one day just like everyone else.

She is also heard mocking Musenga’s complaints with a colleague, before telling the victim to call a doctor for a house visit.

Five hours later Musenga, who was alone, again calls the emergency services, which finally dispatch the ambulance that brings her to a hospital in Strasbourg, eastern France.

But she died shortly after arriving from a heart attack.

According to French daily Le Monde, an autopsy revealed that Musenga had suffered multiple organ failure.

“You have to wonder how a human being can ask these types of questions to a dying person,” the victim’s sister, Louange Musenga, told France 3 Alsace radio.

‘Turned out differently?’

The emergency services operator, who is facing potential charges of “failing to assist a person in danger” according to Strasbourg prosecutors, has been suspended from her post.

A lawyer for the victim’s family said that he would file a lawsuit in the coming days, denouncing claims that the hospital waited five days before carrying out an autopsy.

“All we know for now is that there was a quick deterioration of organ functions which led to Naomi’s death, but we don’t know what caused this rapid failure”, the lawyer Mohamed Aachour told AFP. He asked:

Would things have turned out differently if the emergency services had intervened faster?

French Health Minister Agnes Buyzn posted on Twitter she was “deeply outraged” and had ordered an inquiry into the “serious failures” by the emergency services.

She said that she would meet with emergency practitioners next week to discuss Musenga’s case.

Christophe Gautier, director of Strasbourg’s hospital system, said that an investigation had been opened and that he had met with the victim’s family.

“We owe them the complete truth concerning the conditions of her care by the emergency services,” he told AFP.

The circumstances surrounding Musenga’s death have reignited calls for increased funding and resources for France’s health system.

“In 1988, eight million people went to hospital emergency rooms each year. Today it’s 21 million”, Patrick Pelloux, head of the French association of emergency doctors (AMUF) told French daily Le Parisien.

“At the same time, calls to emergency services have tripled,” which have effectively reduced them to “call centres”, Pelloux said.

The government is already grappling with huge strains on the health system, with hospital doctors denouncing for weeks a shortage of beds that means many patients are forced to sleep on gurneys in hallways.

Nurses and other workers have also been protesting in recent weeks against overcrowding and staff shortages.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
We made it! For the first time in five years, Ireland has qualified for the Eurovision final
114,211  140
2
FactCheck: Did Russian TV refuse to show Ireland's Eurovision entry over gay themes?
58,327  76
3
Dublin Bus raked in €5.7 million in unclaimed change in six years - these are the routes it makes its money on
51,502  42
Fora
1
A plan by restaurant mogul Paddy McKillen Jnr to revamp two south Dublin joints hits a roadblock
1,870  0
2
Irish Life pays out €50k settlement after hiring a private detective to snoop on customers
776  0
3
One of the last sites slap bang in Dublin's docklands is up for sale
248  0
The42
1
'I looked up and the side of my face dropped. I had lost all of my speech'
38,492  7
2
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
23,052  0
3
West Brom's relegation sealed as Southampton boost survival hopes in six-pointer
22,280  24
DailyEdge
1
This guy's response to Ireland's last-minute entry to the Eurovision final is going so viral
36,735  2
2
Potential Met Ball Hook-up? Emma Stone and Justin Theroux were spotted leaving together...it's The Dredge
4,702  0
3
19 of the best Irish tweets about last night's Eurovision semi final
4,168  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of teenager at popular hiking spot in Dublin
Former solicitor Michael Lynn to stand trial in January 2020 over alleged multi-million euro thefts
HEALTH
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
US laboratory wanted confidentiality clause in Vicky Phelan case
'You're just buying time': Former Tipperary captain describes performing CPR on man
GARDAí
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account
Public asked to help find man who has been missing since December
DUBLIN
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack
A walking tour of Dublin's street art in 12 striking images
Closed-door dinners: Inside 4 of Dublin's most innovative supper clubs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie