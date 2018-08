Bij steekincident op Amsterdam CS is door politie een verdachte neergeschoten. Onderzoek is gaande

POLICE IN AMSTERDAM have said that they have shot and wounded a suspect after a stabbing incident at the city’s central station.

They said that two people had been injured while the suspect who was shot was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Police said that two platforms were closed to train traffic, but the station wasn’t evacuated.

The motive for the stabbing wasn’t immediately clear, police said they were considering “all possible scenarios”.

