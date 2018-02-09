  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People 'on outer ring' of republican group may know who killed Andrew Allen

Gardaí are making a fresh appeal, six years on from the shooting of 24-year-old Andrew Allen.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 9 Feb 2018, 3:36 PM
3 hours ago 5,590 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3843481
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

PEOPLE ON THE periphery of a republican group that carried out the killing of Derry man Andrew Allen in Donegal may have knowledge of the plan to kill him, according to gardaí.

They’re being urged to come forward with information as part of a fresh appeal to mark the sixth anniversary of the 24-year-old’s killing.

The young man was shot several times at his home in Links View Park in Buncrana at 9.20pm on 9 February 2012.

A silver Vauxhall Cavalier that gardaí believe was used in the killing was located later at Churchbrea, Fahan, a short distance outside Buncrana.

A group known as Republican Action Against Drugs later claimed his murder.

Later the same year that group merged with other republican splinter groups to form the New IRA.

“Gardai believe that a number of people were involved in planning this murder, the destruction of evidence and subsequently sheltering of those involved,” a statement said.

It added:

An Garda Siochana are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but gardaí believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said he was making a particular appeal to people on the fringes of RAAD to get in contact.

He was making the appeal to those on the periphery rather than those directly involved, he said, “because they basically are hardline republicans”.

“There is an outer ring in that group who would have had knowledge of what went on, what happened on the day and what happened in between.”

O’Donnell said:  “With the passage of time circumstances change, relationships break up … I feel confidence in the human race that there are people out there with consciences.”

I know people are thinking about what they know. We will deal with every piece of information we get in confidence and treat it sensitively.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact:

  • Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540
  • The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111
  • Or any Garda station

Read: Man arrested in connection with 2012 Donegal shooting of man who had fled to the county >

Read: Gardaí believe killers are being ‘sheltered’ in 2012 murder in Donegal >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Families say they will leave Tory Island if 42-year-old ferry comes into service
49,352  81
2
Boxing company MTK Global says it will not be hosting any more events in the Republic
35,437  0
3
Irish people stopped paying mortgages in their droves after a ruling blocked the banks from evicting
34,021  118
Fora
1
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
668  0
2
'A major loss for the midlands': A €138m Westmeath whiskey project has been blocked
672  0
3
The tale of the coffee date where Ray Nolan predicted how and when Storyful would be sold
483  0
The42
1
'You have to be ready to take your opportunity and I have to do that this Saturday'
26,412  25
2
'Cian Healy produced a picture from 2009 when Jordan was one of the mascots'
17,249  11
3
Maguire ahead of schedule on road to recovery as he closes in on return
13,904  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
14 products from Brown Thomas that will only appeal to people with serious notions
7,396  2
2
Skin Deep: How to get yourself out of a makeup rut
6,460  0
3
A Finglas pub are challenging customers to eat their ridiculously huge new chicken fillet roll
6,339  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
US Congress passes spending bill to end government shutdown
US Congress passes spending bill to end government shutdown
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Wall Street, we have a correction: The Dow Jones is plummeting again
COURTS
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
Man's murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute in which victim died
Man who sexually assaulted stepdaughter 20 years ago jailed for 15 months
GARDAí
Rickshaw driver caught with â¬4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland
Rickshaw driver caught with €4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland
School bus stopped by gardaí due to badly worn tyres and rust is taken out of service
Gardaí release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
DUBLIN
Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header
Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie