People 'on outer ring' of republican group may know who killed Andrew Allen

PEOPLE ON THE periphery of a republican group that carried out the killing of Derry man Andrew Allen in Donegal may have knowledge of the plan to kill him, according to gardaí.

They’re being urged to come forward with information as part of a fresh appeal to mark the sixth anniversary of the 24-year-old’s killing.

The young man was shot several times at his home in Links View Park in Buncrana at 9.20pm on 9 February 2012.

A silver Vauxhall Cavalier that gardaí believe was used in the killing was located later at Churchbrea, Fahan, a short distance outside Buncrana.

A group known as Republican Action Against Drugs later claimed his murder.

Later the same year that group merged with other republican splinter groups to form the New IRA.

“Gardai believe that a number of people were involved in planning this murder, the destruction of evidence and subsequently sheltering of those involved,” a statement said.

It added:

An Garda Siochana are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but gardaí believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said he was making a particular appeal to people on the fringes of RAAD to get in contact.

He was making the appeal to those on the periphery rather than those directly involved, he said, “because they basically are hardline republicans”.

“There is an outer ring in that group who would have had knowledge of what went on, what happened on the day and what happened in between.”

O’Donnell said: “With the passage of time circumstances change, relationships break up … I feel confidence in the human race that there are people out there with consciences.”

I know people are thinking about what they know. We will deal with every piece of information we get in confidence and treat it sensitively.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact: