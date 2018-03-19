  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ant McPartlin steps aside from presenting duties following arrest for drink-driving

The presenter will return to rehab where he had previously spent a stint last year in an attempt to conquer an addiction to painkillers.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 19 Mar 2018, 5:52 PM
6 minutes ago 909 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3913289

Celebrities Attend The David Haye Vs. Tony Bellew Fight Anthony McPartlin, pictured in London earlier this month Source: John Phillips/Getty

TV PRESENTER ANTHONY McPartlin is to step down from his presenting duties in the wake of an arrest for alleged drink driving.

McPartlin, one half of duo Ant and Dec together with Declan Donnelly, announced the news via his publicist.

The 42-year-old was involved in a collision with two cars while driving in west London yesterday afternoon which led to his arrest.

“A number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries only,” a spokesperson for the Met Police said yesterday.

“A child passenger from one of the cars has been taken to hospital for a check up as a precaution. A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breathalyser test.”

“Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments,” McPartlin’s publicist said today in a statement to ITV.

“He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future.”

The statement added that next Saturday’s edition of the pair’s Saturday Night Takeaway show will not now go ahead.

The final two editions of the current series may still go ahead without McPartlin.

“We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment,” his publicist said.

We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs.

McPartlin presents a number of high-profile shows on ITV with Donnelly, with whom he has worked in partnership for more than 20 years, including Britain’s Got Talent and I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The past year has been a troubled one for the Newcastle native. He first entered rehab last year after developing an addiction to painkillers, while earlier this year he announced that he was separating from his wife of 11 years Lisa.

Read: The Young Offenders gives 25-year-old song a huge boost – but band don’t expect a windfall

Read: ‘This country has been so unloved. People go on about 800 years of oppression, it’s 800 years of rejection’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Woman applying for PSC asked for partner's name, date of birth, and how long they'd been living together
91,962  205
2
Householders urged to 'check gardens and sheds' as search for missing girl continues
63,225  5
3
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
60,627  296
Fora
1
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has rejected a €5 billion takeover offer
340  0
2
Poll: Do you agree with plans for a European-wide tax on tech giants' sales?
115  0
3
What Irish businesses need to know about the Brexit transition deal
38  0
The42
1
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
56,698  103
2
'Ireland was gone as a country. Michael Jackson played Páirc Uí Chaoimh... Next day, I was on a plane'
44,511  12
3
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
43,661  27
DailyEdge.ie
1
People don't know where that €180,000 went on last night's Room To Improve, and they're worried
19,570  5
2
10 surprising films that fail the feminist Bechdel test
7,469  5
3
22 things every single Irish student has done on Erasmus
5,464  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
EU
UK and EU agree on Brexit 'backstop' solution for the Irish border
UK and EU agree on Brexit 'backstop' solution for the Irish border
Some fidget spinners can cause serious injuries to children - EU report
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie