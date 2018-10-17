This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Anti-social behaviour order restricts two homeless people from O'Connell St area

The order will stop them coming into parts of Dublin city-centre’s north-side between 7am and 9pm for the next two years.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 4:46 PM
42 minutes ago 4,077 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/4kclips
Image: Shutterstock/4kclips

A JUDGE HAS imposed anti-social behaviour orders (Asbos) on two homeless people severely restricting them from the O’Connell Street area in Dublin.

Winnie Joyce and Sean McKevitt who are of no fixed abode but had their latest addresses at Blessington Street in Dublin 1 consented to a Garda Asbo application today at Dublin District Court.

Garda Superintendent Gerard Murphy, of Store Street Station, had sought the Asbos to stop them coming into parts of Dublin city centre’s north-side between the hours of 7am and 9pm for the next two years.

The area specified in the proceedings were from east to west between Amiens Street and Capel Street and north-south from Parnell Street to the River Liffey.

Representatives of businesses in the city centre attended the proceedings in support of the application. However, they were not required to give evidence after counsel for Joyce and McKevitt told Judge John Brennan the application was not being contested.

It was brought under section 115 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 which can be made if a respondent has been issued three or more behaviour warnings in less than six consecutive months.

Garda Fergus Grant told Judge John Brennan that Joyce had been the subject of six behaviour warnings from 28 August until 19 October 2017.

The court heard she had been observed begging at an ATM, intimidating customers obstructing pedestrians, arguing loudly with her boyfriend, loitering and drinking in public.

He said McKevitt had received warnings on seven dates between 31 July and 4 October 2017.

He had been seen drinking alcohol in public in a manner that caused fear and was intimidating. He had also been observed begging at a shop entrance with a cup in his hand and his legs outstretched.

In each case Garda Grant said they impeded the people’s enjoyment of a public space.

David Condron BL told the court that Joyce was homeless and had spent time in hostels in the city-centre area. The garda accepted she had extensive medical and counselling needs in relation to her usage of alcohol.

Condron said McKevitt had a drug addiction but the court heard he came off a methadone treatment five months ago. Garda Grant said he was glad to hear that and wished him the best.

McKevitt had been homeless but has recently secured accommodation, counsel also said.

Judge Brennan made the orders sought by Superintendent Murphy but in the case of Joyce he noted there was agreement to facilitate her accessing a doctor in Dublin 1 for methadone treatment and to go another service to help her find housing.

He noted McKevitt’s progress and said it was good news for him and also for the business community in the area.

Four other similar Asbo applications are to come before the court next week.

Failure to abide by the order can lead to a criminal prosecution and a six-month jail term as well as a fine of up to €2,500.

