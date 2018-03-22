Hundreds of Dublin residents without power and water 'for up to 7 days' due to basement fire

RESIDENTS OF A Dublin 8 apartment block have been housed in alternative accommodation after a fire in the basement left over 100 apartments without power.

Dublin Fire Brigade received a call to attend the scene of a fire in the bins of the apartment block at Herberton, Rialto just after 7pm on Monday evening.

On-site security raised the alarm and five pumps were sent to attend the scene, until it was declared safe and the fire brigade left just before 8.30pm.

While the fire was described as a “small”, it still caused “extensive” damage to the main electricity supply, according to Fergal Hopkins the owner of the managing agents for the Herberton development, Lansdowne Partnership.

Hopkins said that the main power supply of one of the four apartment blocks on the estate was completely shut down as a result, with upwards of 100 apartments affected.

“Work is being carried out at the moment to restore electricity and water,” he said. “Everyday the situation is improving… [but] it could take up to seven days to restore power.”

The Lansdowne Partnership said it is working to provide a temporary power supply to residents, while some Dublin City Council tenants are receiving assistance from Cluid to source alternative accommodation.

Hopkins added that no one was hurt and no serious damage was done to residents’ private property in the fire.

No cause for the fire has been established as of yet. In a statement, gardaí said: “The circumstance of this fire are under investigation at present. It is being investigated by gardaí at Kilmainham.”