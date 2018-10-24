Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates do in this year's final TV debate?

PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS FACED off for the final time tonight as five of the six candidates in the 2018 election took part in the last debate of the campaign.

Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, Sean Gallagher and Liadh Ní Riada all took part in the debate on Virgin Media One ahead of the final few days in the race for the Áras.

For the first time this year, five candidates participated after Seán Gallagher announced yesterday that he would reverse a decision not to appear at any debates not attended by Michael D Higgins.

It was the last chance for the candidates to outline their credentials to succeed Higgins as president, but did any do enough to reel in the incumbent’s strong lead?

You can rate the candidates out of 10 below. Just click ‘rate now’ to compare your take with readers’ average rating.

Peter Casey 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Gavin Duffy 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Joan Freeman 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Sean Gallagher 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating