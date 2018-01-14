  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017

There have been a number of cuts to overtime across the force.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 8:00 AM
6 hours ago 9,653 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3787951
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

ELITE UNITS OF the gardaí Armed Support Unit (ASU) and Special Detective Unit (SDU)  which were responsible for high-profile arrests in the Hutch/Kinahan feud have had their overtime cut.

The ASU is a dedicated armed unit of 55 officers which focuses on high-visibility patrolling of areas which have been vulnerable to violent crime.

The ASU was unveiled late last year by Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald as a high-profile specialist unit, equipped with firearms and other weapons and with members trained as emergency first-responders.

It has been an extremely important cog of the effort to dismantle the Kinahan cartel’s operation in Dublin.

There has been a significant cut to the overtime allowance given to these units. The units were informed of these cuts earlier this week.

What this means is that there will be a significant drop in the presence of armed units in Dublin.

The cuts will, in effect, result in fewer checkpoints in areas which are deemed high risk for a shooting.

Sources have indicated to this publication that the reduction in the overtime for the ASU and SDU means that there will be a reduction in the number of armed members available to attend call outs.

The move has not gone down well with members of An Garda Síochána. Many see this latest reduction as a punishment for doing their jobs well.

Since extra resources were given to fight the Hutch/Kinahan feud, there has been significant increase in the number of drug seizures and arrests of senior criminals.

Moreover, there has been a serious reduction in the number of gangland murders. The cuts are expected to hit hardest in areas where officers have seen the most success. The north and south inner cities, which were given their own dedicated armed support groups in the wake of the Kinahan/Hutch feud, have now been left without them.

Late last year, it emerged that an order had been sent to every station in Dublin by the Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy banning all overtime for the month of December.

One garda told us that any planned arrests would not happen, there’d be no supervision in stations and, for some areas of Dublin, it meant that there were no anti-crime patrols in areas which see a lot of anti-social behaviour.

Other members said that there would no extra crime beats and no detentions for serious crime outside normal duty hours.

When contacted by TheJournal.ie, a Garda spokesman said: “For operational reasons An Garda Síochána does not discuss specific details surrounding the deployment of covert or uniform armed patrols.

“Garda management are satisfied that the present level of armed resources available within the DMR is sufficient to meet current policing requirements. The deployment of resources is kept under constant review.”

Read: Gardaí in Dublin told overtime is cancelled because budget ‘has been exhausted’

Watch: Gardaí test response to terror attack in simulation at Dublin’s Docklands

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
85,257  28
2
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
66,470  38
3
Protesters trash H&M shops in South Africa in response to 'monkey' ad
51,793  142
Fora
1
Job search giant Indeed is locked in a six-month fight with Dublin council over an 8ft sign
1,883  0
2
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
257  0
The42
1
‘I was literally spending hours vomiting and five minutes later, I’d have to go and compete’
27,595  8
2
O'Halloran wonder try seals draw at Sixways and a quarter-final slot for Connacht
27,261  21
3
Brilliant Best leads ferocious Ulster to victory over La Rochelle
22,690  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
What Percent Celtic Tiger Cub Are You?
7,088  4
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
6,388  0
3
Michelle Williams has responded to Mark Wahlberg's donation to the 'Time's Up' campaign
5,743  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ investigate after woman dies in Dublin bar
Gardaí investigate after woman dies in Dublin bar
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
CORK
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
Cork teenager wins BT Young Scientist after discovering blackberry antibiotic in his back garden
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Should bibles be present in Irish polling stations?
Poll: Should referenda only be held at non-religious venues?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie