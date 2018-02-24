Leo to join Arnie and Bernie Sanders as speakers at US festival

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will speak at the South by Southwest music and technology festival in Austin, Texas next month.

Varadkar will join former California Governor and Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bernie Sanders on the bill of the world-famous festival.

The featured session will see Varadkar in conversation with CEO and co-founder of the Texas Tribune Evan Smith.

According to the festival’s programme:

“They will discuss how tech has made Ireland one of the most open and globalised economies in the world. Varadkar will also discuss Irish innovation at this year’s SXSW and how the Irish tech sector is increasingly impacting on the US economy.”

The stop in Texas forms part of Varadkar’s trip to the US for St Patrick’s Day.

He will visit with Donald Trump at the White House while visiting other states with a focus on promoting trade and culture.

The South by Southwest festival features film, music and technology conferences, as well as playing host to a number of talks on politics and society.

Irish bands showcasing at the event include The Academic, Talos and Le Galaxie.

The festival will also play host to a talk highlighting Dublin as a potential startup city.